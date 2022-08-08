YouTube Announces A Brand New Event Called YouTube: Game On

YouTube revealed this morning they'll be launching a brand new gaming event later this month as they present YouTube: Game On. This is going to be a special two-hour interactive livestream taking place on August 27th, starting at 1PM PT. The goal of which will be to celebrate all things gaming with a ton of the top-tier talent they have on the platform. Or, to be more specific, those who are more recognized for being on YouTube than on other platforms. Everyone will be playing a variety of what looks to be mostly party titles or games in which you can get a ton of people into one place at once. We have more details from YouTube on the livestream for you here.

This interactive experience brings together more than 60 top creators, who represent over 400 million subscribers and more than 150 billion combined lifetime views on the platform. Gaming fans can view YouTube: Game On and play along by voting in real time on unique gaming challenges and influence how the stream will play out! YouTube: Game On brings together fan-favorite creators including Ali A, AyChristine, Bazerk, Caylus, Chica, CouRage, Dream, EddieVR, EyStream, Felipe Kwebbelkop, Neto, GeorgeNotFound, Jake Fellman, Lachlan, Larray, LaurenzSide, LDShadowLady, Markiplier, MatPat, Muselk, Myth, Preston & Brianna, Sapnap, Sidemen, Slogo, SunlessKhan, Sykkuno, The Grumps, TommyInnit, Typical Gamer, Wirtual, with even more to be announced; and the most talked about game titles including Among Us, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Free Fire, Friday Night Funkin', Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, Mortal Kombat 11, Poppy Playtime, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Trackmania and more to create the can't-miss gaming event of the year. This fully interactive livestream celebrates the diversity of gaming content that makes up YouTube gaming culture – from entertaining gaming challenges and surprise gameplay moments to honoring classic game anniversaries – all of which are inspired by the most popular trends on the platform. Viewers can look forward to segments like: a frightening batch of analog horror challenges that's sure to give viewers a good jump scare; the Hot Ones Challenge: Video Gamer Faceoff hosted by Sean Evans, where viewer-selected players will go head-to-head playing an early demo of the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6 (this one-on-one faceoff has the added twist where defeated players must eat increasingly hot wings); Grandma & Gran-Poppy Playtime where unsuspecting seniors will try to be the last person standing in survival horror game Poppy Playtime, and more fun and creative gaming challenges featuring top creators and popular games titles.