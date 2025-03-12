Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Adventures

Star Trek Adventures: Technical Manual Announced For Pre-Order

Star Trek Adventures is getting a new supplemental book in the form of a Technical Manual, with tons of info on items in the galaxy

Modiphius Entertainment has a new supplement book for Star Trek Adventures on the way, as players can get the new Technical Manual. This is a new 129-page full-color hardcover that contains a ton of information about in-game tech, such as tricorders, transporters, phasers, and more. It's not just Starfleet, either, as it contains content on several species you'll run into in the game for whatever your campaign may require. This is a Second Edition book, but it is compatible with both First Edition Star Trek Adventures and the Captain's Log Solo RPG. Pre-orders are up now as the book is going for $47, with shipments going out in June 2025. For now, we have more info from the team about the book.

Star Trek Adventures: Technical Manual

This Technical Manual is essential reading for any casual Star Trek fan or tabletop roleplay gamer interested in learning more about the wondrous technologies, ships, and weapons available to Starfleet personnel as well as members of many other species inhabiting the Star Trek universe, including the Klingons, Romulans, and Orions. Players can use the contents of this book to learn more about the gear, weapons, and technologies of the Star Trek universe and to enhance the Star Trek Adventures missions and campaigns they engage in with their friends—it's time to gear up and go exploring!

Details on the most commonly-used gear across the Star Trek universe, including PADDs, communication devices, replicators, and holography.

Insight on Starfleet's Diplomatic Corps, the universal translator, second contact supplies, and information on how a crew might respond to distress calls.

A wealth of information on a wide variety of scientific gear and tricorders, advice on conducting away missions, and information on some of the gear an away team might utilize.

Details on medical practices and medical gear, including sickbays, biobeds, medical treatments, and drugs, guidance on using transporters to support treatment, and medical enhancements such as various forms of chair support, genetic engineering, and cybernetics.

Insight on diagnostic levels, transporters, turbolifts, and environmental and utility systems, as well as digital engineering elements, such as computer systems and their various components.

Detailed information on a wide variety of close combat weapons, ranged weapons, and body armor from across the Star Trek universe.

Information on key starship technology and their components, including defensive systems and weapons, propulsion technologies, and life support systems.

A wealth of new game mechanics for the Star Trek Adventures second edition​roleplaying game, including 10 new character career event options and 16 new character talents; five new starship service records, 10 new starship talents, and mines as a new weapon type.

More than 20 random complication tables designed to help you generate problems with specific situations and devices for use during your missions.

