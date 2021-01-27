Star Trek Online Celebrates Its 11th Anniversary With A New Season

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios are celebrating Star Trek Online's 11th anniversary with a new season. The new content is called House Reborn, and will still be set in the Discovery era of the franchise's lore, but will also be pulling from a number of other places as you're dealing with the aftermath of a few different previous storylines. We have the full details on this latest addition for you below as this content is available on PC right now and will be released onto Xbox and PlayStation on a date yet to be revealed.

After the Klingon Empire broke apart in House Shattered, J'Ula, matriarch of House Mo'Kai, travels to the sacred planet of Boreth. Plagued with guilt, she tracks down Tenavik (voiced by Sam Witwer from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, under the guidance of Kenneth Mitchell, who originated the role), the Klingon outcast who was first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery, with hopes that he can lead her to enlightenment. The journey won't be an easy one, however. Players will be tasked with guiding J'Ula along her spiritual voyage, one where she will not only have to face ghosts of the past, present and future, but also descend into the pits of the Klingon underworld Gre'thor itself. There she will seek guidance from L'Rell, the famed Klingon warrior who played a pivotal role in the first few seasons of Discovery (voiced by Mary Chieffo, who originated the role). Captains will also reunite with General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Deep Space: Nine), Adet'Pa (voiced by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery) and Aakar (played by Robert O'Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

All this takes place across two brand new featured episodes. House Reborn also introduces a ton of new playable content for PC players to explore and exciting updates exclusively for Klingon characters. A full list of game features released with today's update includes: Two Brand New Episodes – In "Knowledge is Power," Captains will play as J'Ula and return to the sacred planet, Boreth to seek guidance from Tenavik, before heading to Gre'thor to seek out guidance from L'Rell in "Leap of Faith."

Klingon Recruitment System – Players who start a new Klingon Captain will now earn several rewards for all Captains on their account.

Klingon Revamp – This past summer, Star Trek Online began a full revamp of the Klingon Defense Force faction. With today's update, all mission content exclusive to Klingon Captains is now fully remastered, including most environments, stories and missions, cutscenes and voice-overs from Star Trek actors like Michal Dorn (Worf) and Shannon Cochran (Lady Sirella). Updated content also includes: Remastered Tutorial – Players will discover treachery aboard their ship and take command from a traitorous captain. Empire Story Arc (5 missions) – Captains will travel across the empire and uncover a plot to overthrow the Empire. Warzone Story Arc (4 missions) – After discovering the traitors of the Empire, players will join forces with Worf and House Martok. Fek'lhir Story Arc (3 missions) – Once thought to be a legend, the Klingon demons known as the Fek'liri return to attack Qo'noS. Players will join forces with Kahless and send them back to Grethor.

Anniversary Event – Captains will be able to explore numerous episodes, patrols, and TFOs associated with the Klingon Civil War, and earn a new Alliance Klingon Bird of Prey.

Cross Faction Flying – For the first time ever, Federation Captains will have the ability to command Klingon Ships and Klingon Captains can command Federation ships. To unlock this feature, players will need a Klingon character who has reached level 65.

Free Discovery Uniform – To celebrate Star Trek Online's 11th anniversary, all PC captains will be able to claim a free uniform from Star Trek: Discovery for a limited time.