Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Will Be Live On The Epic Games Store

In case you haven't played Star Wars: Battlefront 2, good news kids! The game will be coming to the Epic Games Store this week. From January 14th until January 21st, you'll be able to download the game completely free from the EGS, with all the bits and pieces that have been added along the way to the story and the multiplayer. The game will also come with content inspired by the last film to be released in the latest trilogy, The Rise Of Skywalker, so a little bonus for newer fans. The game may have had a bad rap, but it's found a niche audience who are still playing on it after Electronic Arts finally worked out most of the issues. It's a shame they didn't get worked out sooner, but better late than never.

Embark on an endless Star Wars action experience from the bestselling Star Wars HD videogame franchise of all time. Rush through waves of enemies on Starkiller Base with the power of your lightsaber in your hands. Storm through the jungle canopy of a hidden Rebel base on Yavin 4 with your fellow troopers, dispensing firepower from AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squadron for an attack on a mammoth First Order Star Destroyer in space. Or rise as a new Star Wars hero – Iden, an elite Imperial special forces soldier – and discover an emotional and gripping single-player story spanning thirty years. Experience rich and living Star Wars multiplayer battlegrounds across all three eras: prequel, classic, and new trilogy. Customize and upgrade your heroes, starfighters, or troopers, each with unique abilities to exploit in battle. Ride tauntauns or take control of tanks and speeders. Down Star Destroyers the size of cities, use the Force to prove your worth against iconic characters such as Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, or Han Solo, as you play a part in a gaming experience inspired by 40 years of timeless Star Wars films. You can become the master of your own Star Wars hero's journey.