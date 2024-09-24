Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters Launches Season 3 With Hoth Theme

Things are getting a lot colder in Star Wars: Hunters, as players will be headed to Hoth as part of Season 3: Echoes of the Rebellion

Meet Pilbush, the new Ewok Grenadier, and master her explosive tactics and cunning strategies.

Explore the new battlefield Hoth Frontline, packed with Easter eggs and icy cosmetics.

Join the seasonal Clash Event: Pilbush vs. Sentinel, and fight for fame and glory in the Grand Arena.

Zynga has launched a brand new season for Star Wars: Hunters today, as the latest season takes players to Hoth for new fights and content. As you can see from the promo image for the season, you're getting a brand-new hunter with Pilbush, an Ewok Grenadier, who has a knack for being far more cunning than some might give the character credit for when it comes to tactics and combat, especially when it comes to explosives. We have more info below as the season has officially gone live today.

Season 3: Echoes of the Rebellion

Entitled Echoes of the Rebellion, Season 3 of Star Wars: Hunters delivers an exciting roster of updates and brand-new Hunter, Pilbush, an Ewok Grenadier who's also a Rebel Alliance superfan. Pilbush is the latest Damage class character to step into the Grand Arena and brings her explosive energy to Vespaara. Alongside the introduction of Pilbush, Season 3 also invites players to the new battlefield Hoth Frontline, inspired by the iconic Battle of Hoth. Icy Hoth-themed cosmetics will be available for purchase as store bundles for existing Hunters. A new seasonal Clash Event that pits Pilbush against her rival Sentinel in a battle for fame and glory will also be launching in Season 3.

"There are so many exciting updates for Star Wars: Hunters in Season 3 that we can't wait to see players get their hands on," said Scott Warner, design director. "Buckle up and bundle up for some icy action on Hoth Frontline and keep an eye out for a few Easter eggs sprinkled around the battlefield!"

Star Wars: Hunters

Welcome to the planet Vespaara – where under the bright lights of the Arena, survivors of the fallen Galactic Empire and new heroes alike face-off in spectacular gladiatorial battles that will solidify the victors as legends throughout the galaxy. Love shooter games and arena combat games? Then get ready to dominate your opponents in Star Wars: Hunters.

