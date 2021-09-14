Star Wars: Hunters Receives New Cinematic Trailer

Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have released a brand new cinematic trailer today for the coming mobile title Star Wars: Hunters. This trailer gives you a glimpse into the game's characters as well as the setting and partial storyline going into it, as a Dark Side fighter will strive to stay alive in the middle of a constant conflict where their lives are on the line. All for spectacle and entertainment. You can read more about it here along with a quote from the company, as we still wait to find out when it will be released beyond the window of "2022".

Giving a glimpse at the planet of Vespaara, as the trailer unfolds, Hunters from across the galaxy spar in The Arena. Taking center stage, the shrewd dark side warrior Rieve wields her red lightsaber while Aran Tal, the Mandalorian stalwart, showcases his quick trigger finger and opposition to those who thirst for the dark side. Grozz, the Wookiee warrior with a penchant for disarming droids, deceptively diminutive Jawas with an arsenal of hidden weaponry, Zaina, the Rebel veteran who battles for honor over riches and other combatants from familiar factions and species report to the battlefield, squaring off in two teams of four to thrill the galaxy with all-in, all-out competitive combat. As the trailer ends, a wider look at the Arena complex is seen as the Hutt Ship, the command center hovering above the action, comes into view.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: Hunters – Welcome to the Arena | Cinematic Trailer (https://youtu.be/5U1Al2WmyVc)

"Today's reveal gives viewers their first look at the Arena, a competitive, spectator stadium attracting Hunters from the far reaches of the galaxy to seek their fortunes," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "Giving a brief glimpse of the Arena's high-stakes, team-based action, this trailer showcases just a few of the dynamic characters inspired by the Star Wars galaxy that fans will experience in the game. Our teams at NaturalMotion and Boss Alien are excited to show more updates and can't wait for players to transition from 'spectator' to 'Hunter' in the future."