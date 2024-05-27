Posted in: Games, Lucasfilm Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters Releases Epic Gameplay Trailer

Ahead of the game's release next week, Zynga has a brand new trailer out for Star Wars: Hunters, showing off more of the gameplay.

Article Summary Zynga releases an epic gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, with a June 4 launch.

Experience the new gladiatorial combat in The Arena on the planet Vespaara.

Choose from unique characters, including bounty hunters and Imperial stormtroopers.

Compete in various PVP modes set in iconic Star Wars locations like Tatooine.

Zynga and Lucasfilm games both announced today that Star Wars: Hunters has an official release date, as we'll see the game arrive this June. This trailer shows off more of the characters and what they can all do, along with what the action will look like in the Arena on Vespaara. That's really all there is to this: a chance to see what kind of a battle you're in for. Enjoy the trailer above as the game drops on June 4, 2024.

Star Wars : Hunters

Following the end of the Galactic Civil War, the bright lights of The Arena burst into life and offer new heroes a platform to shine across the galaxy. Located deep in the Outer Rim on the planet of Vespaara and broadcast far and wide on the HoloNet, the stories, and legends of battles that have defined galactic history are brought to life to entertain audiences and create champions seeking fame and fortune in this new gladiatorial spectacle. The Arena brings together all-new, unique Hunters from across the Star Wars galaxy, each with larger-than-life personas, rich, undiscovered pasts, and ability sets that make them formidable combatants.

Gear up for battle, choosing from a roster of new characters, including nefarious bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers, and everything in between. Outclass opponents by mastering advanced abilities, skills, and strategies while fighting it out in intense 4v4 third-person combat and dominating opponents on the road to fame in The Arena. Customize each Hunter by collecting and equipping them with fun and unique costumes, animations, and weapon appearances, making for an impressive competitor that stands out on the battlefield and is ready to challenge for glory.

Dazzle The Arena's crowd, competing across multiple PVP game modes; within Escort, defense and attack skills are crucial as the team needs to work together to safely escort the payload before their enemies defeat them. In Control, two teams battle it out to defeat one another and take control of the central objective area until the time runs out. Each battlefield set in The Grand Arena on Vespaara evokes iconic Star Wars locales such as Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!