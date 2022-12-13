Star Wars: The Old Republic Receives Ruhnuk Update

Electronic Arts and BioWare released a new update for Star Wars: The Old Republic this week as we engage with the Showdown On Ruhnuk. Technically called the 7.2 update, this new content will focus up on a few key areas and push the story along. You're getting an all-new planet to visit with Ruhnuk, which includes a new story and Daily Area, a brand new World Boss to encounter, new player interfaces and experiences to be had, as well as improvements, including colorblind mode. Plus, a much-needed revamp of PvP, a brand-new 4v4 map to jump on, and a number of increases and changes to Gear Progression. We got the notes and the latest trailer for it all below.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – 7.2 Update Content

Story Overview: Mandalore the Avenger, born Shae Vizla, is in pursuit of the main base of operations of rogue Mandalorian Heta Kol, which has led her to Ruhnuk, an inhospitable planet at the center of an electrical nebula.

Mandalore the Avenger, born Shae Vizla, is in pursuit of the main base of operations of rogue Mandalorian Heta Kol, which has led her to Ruhnuk, an inhospitable planet at the center of an electrical nebula. A New Planet: Ruhnuk is a brand new planet to Star Wars that no one has ever seen before, is dry and arid but features many river valleys that cut through its desert-like landscape.

Ruhnuk is a brand new planet to Star Wars that no one has ever seen before, is dry and arid but features many river valleys that cut through its desert-like landscape. Daily Area: The new story arc will have players assisting Mandalore's forces in the aftermath of the main story mission, where they'll learn more about what's important to the Mandalorians under Shae Vizla's command. Players will help track down one of Field Marshal Heta Kol's ruthless followers as he conducts secret experiments.

Player Interface & Experience Improvements

A variety of player interface and experience improvements will be made in 7.2, including the ability to deconstruct and delete multiple items, the introduction of the new colorblind mode, a new pop-out map to streamline pathfinding, and a host of other UI and UX improvements.

PvP Revamp & New PvP Map

Revamped PvP boasts two queues, 4v4 and 8v8, which will allow for more balanced matches and quicker matchmaking; players will also now be able to join as 8-player groups and claim rewards from a new seasonal reward track. Players can also now enjoy the new 4v4 map, Onderon Palatial Ruins.

Gear Progression Updates

Star Wars: The Old Republic players will now be able to obtain stronger gear with an increase to upgradeable item rating and an increase to the Power Floor, reducing the time required for new players to catch up and participate in endgame activities.