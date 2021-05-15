Stardock Announces Next Entry In Series With Galactic Civilizations IV

Stardock Games has confirmed this week that they are working on the latest entry into their space sandbox strategy series, Galactic Civilizations IV. The company dropped a brand new announcement trailer along with a few details of what's to come, but the game doesn't have a release date at this point in time. What we do know for now is that the game will expand on the last entry and add several improvements that will make the series a little more exciting. You will be commanding vessells to seek out new star systems and "discover the exciting potential of the subspace realm".

There are thousands of worlds to colonize and dozens of civilizations, both old and new, which you will encounter on your journey. Right now the plan is to put the game into Early Access later this Spring, which means we'll probably see it drop before the end of June. For now, enjoy the trailer!

"The focus in Galactic Civilizations IV is the player actually dealing with AI characters," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "In previous versions, the computer AI meant other civilizations. Now, every civilization is made up of hundreds of characters who have their own agendas. In 4X terms, it's like dealing with Civs of Civs." To go along with the greater depth in the way civilizations are handled, the game's galactic scale has been vastly increased. Popular features from the previous versions of the game have also been greatly improved, including ship designs, planetary invasions, combat, diplomacy, research, planetary improvements, and more. Replacing the traditional campaign system of previous Galactic Civilizations games is the new "Missions" feature. These story-driven elements allow players to feel like every game is effectively a unique, compelling campaign unto itself. Because of the dramatic changes from previous Galactic Civilizations games, the early access program for Galactic Civilizations IV will start at the Alpha phase rather than the more typical Beta phase, so that player feedback can be incorporated early.