Starship Troopers: Extermination Reveals Next Two Updates

Starship Troopers: Extermination has revealed two different updates, one of which is already in the game and another on the way

Offworld Industries dropped new information about the next two updates for Starship Troopers: Extermination, providing a slight roadmap of what we can expect to play. Patch 1.3 is actually already in the game, as they have provided players with several improvements to the areas you fight in, some new weapon reloads, and improvements to the overall game. Patch 1.4, on the other hand, doesn't have a set release date aside from the idea it will be out in the Spring, with some minor additions of its own. We have more details here and the patch notes on their website.

Starship Troopers: Extermination – Patch 1.3 – Evolving the Battlefield

Dynamic Sky & Weather System – Valaka, Boreas, and Agni Prime now feature Day & Night cycles and Dynamic Weather, creating an ever-changing battlefield for troopers . Each planet has unique weather systems, adding new challenges. The Sandstorm Mutator has been revamped with varying intensities, from mild to blinding. New Extreme Weather Mutators include thunderstorms, blizzards, and ashstorms, making survival even tougher.

– Valaka, Boreas, and Agni Prime now feature Day & Night cycles and Dynamic Weather, creating an ever-changing battlefield for . Each planet has unique weather systems, adding new challenges. The Sandstorm Mutator has been revamped with varying intensities, from mild to blinding. New Extreme Weather Mutators include thunderstorms, blizzards, and ashstorms, making survival even tougher. Staged Weapon Reloads – No more frustrating interruptions! All weapons (except the Sp.L.I.T Shotgun and Sp.L.I.T Shotgun Slug) now feature progressive reload stages. If you're forced to stop reloading mid-combat, you'll resume from the last checkpoint rather than starting over.

– No more frustrating interruptions! All weapons (except the Sp.L.I.T Shotgun and Sp.L.I.T Shotgun Slug) now feature progressive reload stages. If you're forced to stop reloading mid-combat, you'll resume from the last checkpoint rather than starting over. Quality-of-Life Enhancements : XP for Disconnections – Players will now earn XP if they disconnect due to crashes or server issues—traitors, however, won't be so lucky. Improved Company System – Invite friends to your company directly from their profile or request to join a company, even without an invitation. Key Optimizations & Bug Fixes – Smoother combat, better performance, and a more polished experience.



Patch 1.4 – What's Coming Next?

Offworld Industries isn't stopping there — Patch 1.4, set to arrive later this year, will introduce even more game-changing additions:

Underbarrel Attachment for Morita MK1 – A highly requested feature is finally making its way into the arsenal, opening the door for future Morita MK2 & MK3 upgrades.

– A highly requested feature is finally making its way into the arsenal, opening the door for future Morita MK2 & MK3 upgrades. Broadcast Heroism System – Become a Federation war reporter! Recover Federal Network Broadcast Cameras on the battlefield and capture the chaos to boost your squad's Morale XP. Side objectives in ARC and Horde modes will now feature these thrilling recording opportunities.

– Become a Federation war reporter! Recover Federal Network Broadcast Cameras on the battlefield and capture the chaos to boost your squad's Morale XP. Side objectives in ARC and Horde modes will now feature these thrilling recording opportunities. More updates and Quality-of-Life Enhancements

