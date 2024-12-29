Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Aniplex, Media.Vision Inc., The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-, Too Kyo Games

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- Arrives This April

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- will be released this April, on both PC and Switch, with Standard and Limited editions

Aniplex has revealed that The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- will be coming to PC and console this April, as a few different publishing options are happening. First off, the company confirmed the release date will be April 23, 2025. Second, while Aniplex is taking on the PC publishing duties, XSEED Games will be the publisher for the Nintendo Switch version, although no one really explained why that needed to be a thing. Third, there will be a Standard Edition and a Limited Edition, the latter coming with an art book featuring work from fan-favorite artists Rui Komatsuzaki and Shimadoriru, a CD soundtrack with ten songs from the game's original score, an acrylic diorama featuring the main cast, a metal Last Defense Academy pin, a lenticular art card, a printed copy of an original The Hundred Line short novel, and 15 character art cards. We have more info and the trailer here.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

Takumi Sumino is a totally average teenager living in the Tokyo Residential Complex, a place where every day is much like the last and nothing bad ever happens. All that changes when freakish monsters attack the town and start wreaking havoc. A strange creature calling itself SIREI appears and offers Takumi the power to protect those he holds dear… All he has to do is stab himself in the chest! The next thing he knows, Takumi is in Last Defense Academy, a colossal school in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a wall of otherworldly flames.

He and 14 other students have been drafted into the Special Defense Unit, a team tasked with keeping the school safe for the next 100 days. Initiated students transform their blood into the mysterious Hemoanima, a unique type of mutated blood that provides supernatural abilities. How much are they willing to sacrifice to take back their normal lives and save the world from the grotesque school invaders? The curtain rises on 100 days of war and despair…

Extreme Despair-Filled Endings: Takumi's choices will decide his future, but there's no telling what kind of consequences these decisions might have…

Extreme Despair-Filled Endings: Takumi's choices will decide his future, but there's no telling what kind of consequences these decisions might have…

Free Time & Exploration: Spend time with Takumi's teammates to deepen his bonds with them, or explore the wilderness and ruins outside the school. Players can even use the items found to craft gifts and get even closer to Takumi's allies.

