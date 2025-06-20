Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dora: Rainforest Rescue

Dora: Rainforest Rescue Announced For October Release

Dora The Explorer is getting a new children's video game, as Dora: Rainforest Rescue will be coming to PC and consoles this Fall

Article Summary Dora: Rainforest Rescue launches this October for PC and consoles with a new family-friendly adventure.

Help Dora and Boots fix the rainforest after Swiper causes chaos in a puzzle-solving platform game.

Features Spanish language learning, fan-favorite characters, and colorful rainforest environments.

Includes local 2-player co-op so parents and kids can explore, play, and learn together.

Outright Games has teamed up with Paramount for another kids' game based on one of their IPs, as Dora: Rainforest Rescue will be released this October. The game puts you on a new adventure where Swiper got his hands ons something he shouldn't have, and now it's caused chaos throughout the rainforest. (This is why you tell him not to swipe!) So now you'll have to head out and fix everything he's done and get it away from him before he causes more problems. Sounds simple enough, right? We have a little more info about the game for you below, along with the announcement trailer, as it will be released for PC and consoles on October 24, 2025.

Dora: Rainforest Rescue

Dora: Rainforest Rescue invites players to join Dora and Boots in a brand-new puzzle solving platform adventure. Embark on an exciting journey to stop Swiper's latest scheme and restore the vibrant Alebrije Tree. Players will run, jump, and swing through colorful environments while collecting magical leaves and solving puzzles that blend fun with Spanish language learning. Throughout the adventure, players will encounter fan-favourite characters including Tico, Isa, Benny, and Big Red Chicken as they help Dora save the magical Alebrije Tree. The game incorporates Spanish words and phrases that kids can learn through gameplay, staying true to the educational roots of the beloved franchise. Parents and children can play and learn together in the 2-player local co-op mode, as they embark on an adventure fun for the whole family!

"We're thrilled to introduce a new generation to Dora's world through this interactive adventure," said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games. "The new CG-animated series laid the perfect foundation for creating a game that captures Dora's spirit of exploration, problem-solving, and bilingual education in a format the whole family can enjoy together."

