Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Cell Juniors

Dragon Ball Super Card Game will feature Perfect Cell with his wicked creations, the Cell Juniors, in the next expansion Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal cards featuring Perfect Cell and the Cell Juniors from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The Cell Juniors were created by Cell to battle the Z-Warriors during the Cell Games. They were dominating the group, showing that even these offshoots of Cell were stronger than essentially every other being on planet Earth. Gohan slaughtered the Cell Juniors when he turned Super Saiyan 2… or so it seemed. It was later revealed in the Dragon Ball Super manga that the Cell Juniors are with Android 17, protecting the wild creatures of Planet Earth from poachers. It seems that even beings created as mindless killing machines are due a redemption arc in the world of Akira Toriyama.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!