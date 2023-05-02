Steamforged Games Has Acquired The Altar Quest IP Altar Quest has now been officially acquired by Steamforged Games, as the company will take over the property and more.

Steamforged Games announced this morning that they have officially acquired the Altar Quest IP, adding their entire catalog and more to their library. According to the announcement made this morning, the move was done to "further enhance Steamforged Games' strong portfolio and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering immersive, high-quality tabletop gaming experiences." Which is a fancy way of saying you'll soon see the company crank out a ton of products related to the franchise, as we can expect them to take it in a new direction with all new products down the road. No word yet about whether or not they will reproduce older materials or just file them away in a vault, but considering how well the game has done since it was released, it would be foolish not to keep some of those running. We have more info from the announcement below.

"This strategic acquisition will further enhance Steamforged Games' strong portfolio and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering immersive, high-quality tabletop gaming experiences. Altar Quest is a cooperative fantasy adventure game set in the world of Aridika. Playing as unique heroes, players embark on quests in an ever-changing modular dungeon filled with lurking enemies and sinister villains — all while at the mercy of unstable 'altar magic' — in either one-off sessions or an engrossing campaign. Inspired by classic dungeon-crawling board games and modern deck-building mechanics, Altar Quest blends strategy, cooperation, and exploration to deliver a fresh take on a classic deep dungeon experience. With this acquisition, Steamforged Games will handle the ongoing development, production, and distribution of Altar Quest and its future."

"Altar Quest is a fantastic IP that fits right in with the Steamforged library of cooperative campaign games, and one our fans will love," said Rich Loxam, co-founder and CEO of Steamforged Games. "We're excited to be picking up the mantle from Blacklist and to get Altar Quest into the hands of more gamers."