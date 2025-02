Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming | Tagged: Steel Hunters

Steel Hunters Releases Its First Hunter Stories Video

Check out the latest video for Steel Hunters, as they show off the first in a new series of videos called the Hunter Stories

Article Summary Discover Steel Hunters' first Hunter Stories video featuring Razorside's dramatic backstory.

Steel Hunters blends Battle Royale, Hero Shooter, and Extraction for dynamic gameplay.

Strategic duo cooperation and customization are key to mastering powerful Hunters.

Immerse in a futuristic world of epic mechs and tactical gameplay with Unreal Engine 5.

Wargaming has released the first in a new set of videos for Steel Hunters, as you can check out the new Hunter Stories. These are basically setting up the premise of what's to come in the game so you know a bit about the backstory, as the first video focuses on former US Marine Jason Miller Jr. and what happened to him before and after undergoing Hunter Genesis. Enjoy the video above as you learn more about the character known as Razorside.

Steel Hunters

Set in a futuristic world, Steel Hunters tells the story of humanity's fight for survival following a catastrophic event. To secure a rare extraterrestrial resource called Starfall, Hunters were created. In their clash for domination, Corporations and Factions transformed Hunters into fearsome combat machines, used in the race to conquer the scarce resource across the ruins of a green but abandoned Earth.

A New Take on Battle Royale & Extraction: The game combines mechanics from Hero Shooters, Battle Royal and Extraction. Players engage in battles with a unique Hunter within a PvPvE arena, pursuing various objectives to level up and acquire gear, ultimately culminating in a final showdown at the extraction point.

The game combines mechanics from Hero Shooters, Battle Royal and Extraction. Players engage in battles with a unique Hunter within a PvPvE arena, pursuing various objectives to level up and acquire gear, ultimately culminating in a final showdown at the extraction point. Master Distinct Mechanical Giants : The fun of Steel Hunters lies in learning and mastering individual Hunters and using their ability kits and progression systems in the most effective way.

The fun of lies in learning and mastering individual and using their ability kits and progression systems in the most effective way. Tactics Over Reflexes: Unlike more traditional shooters, it's not all about short reaction time but understanding your Hunter strengths, weaknesses, abilities, cooldowns, and synergies. The maps allow for meaningful tactical choices and offer opportunities for flanking or ambushing enemies.

Unlike more traditional shooters, it's not all about short reaction time but understanding your Hunter strengths, weaknesses, abilities, cooldowns, and synergies. The maps allow for meaningful tactical choices and offer opportunities for flanking or ambushing enemies. Duo Symbiosis: Cooperation is crucial to achieve victory. Whether you're playing with a friend or matched with another Hunter, combining tactics and abilities with your duo partner is what will make the difference in the Hunting Grounds.

Cooperation is crucial to achieve victory. Whether you're playing with a friend or matched with another Hunter, combining tactics and abilities with your duo partner is what will make the difference in the Hunting Grounds. Spectacular Grounded Gameplay: Built on the Unreal Engine 5, the game immerses the player in a highly realistic world and delivers a strong power fantasy, thanks to spectacular battle mechs. The destructible environment on the map reinforces this, while also allowing for more tactical gameplay.

Built on the Unreal Engine 5, the game immerses the player in a highly realistic world and delivers a strong power fantasy, thanks to spectacular battle mechs. The destructible environment on the map reinforces this, while also allowing for more tactical gameplay. High Level of Customization: Players can customize their Hunters with distinct build options, allowing them to create unique gear combinations. Additionally, collectibles and cosmetics offer opportunities to express personal style and individuality.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!