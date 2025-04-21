Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming | Tagged: Steel Hunters

Steel Hunters Reveals New Taurus Hunter On The Way

Check out the latest hunter coming to Steel Hunters next week, as they showed off the new Taurus hunter coming to Early Access

Article Summary Discover Taurus, a new close-combat Hunter, joining Steel Hunters in Early Access next week.

Steel Hunters combines Hero Shooter, Battle Royale, and Extraction elements in a PvPvE arena.

Master Hunter abilities and make tactical choices in a destructible, immersive world.

Team up in Duo Symbiosis and customize your Hunters with unique builds and cosmetics.

Developer and publisher Wargaming have revealed a new addition to Steel Hunters, as we got a look at the new Taurus hunter in the game. As you can see here from the image and trailer, this hunter was made for more close-combat fighting and can deal a ton of punishment in a short amount of time. Perfect for getting the job done as quickly as you can. Enjoy the footage as the hunter will join the game in Early Access on April 29, 2925.

Steel Hunters

Set in a futuristic world, Steel Hunters tells the story of humanity's fight for survival following a catastrophic event. To secure a rare extraterrestrial resource called Starfall, Hunters were created. In their clash for domination, Corporations and Factions transformed Hunters into fearsome combat machines, used in the race to conquer the scarce resource across the ruins of a green but abandoned Earth.

A New Take on Battle Royale & Extraction: The game combines mechanics from Hero Shooters, Battle Royal, and Extraction. Players engage in battles with a unique Hunter within a PvPvE arena, pursuing various objectives to level up and acquire gear, ultimately culminating in a final showdown at the extraction point.

The game combines mechanics from Hero Shooters, Battle Royal, and Extraction. Players engage in battles with a unique Hunter within a PvPvE arena, pursuing various objectives to level up and acquire gear, ultimately culminating in a final showdown at the extraction point. Master Distinct Mechanical Giants : The fun of Steel Hunters lies in learning and mastering individual Hunters and using their ability kits and progression systems in the most effective way.

The fun of lies in learning and mastering individual and using their ability kits and progression systems in the most effective way. Tactics Over Reflexes: Unlike more traditional shooters, it's not all about short reaction time but understanding your Hunter strengths, weaknesses, abilities, cooldowns, and synergies. The maps allow for meaningful tactical choices and offer opportunities for flanking or ambushing enemies.

Unlike more traditional shooters, it's not all about short reaction time but understanding your Hunter strengths, weaknesses, abilities, cooldowns, and synergies. The maps allow for meaningful tactical choices and offer opportunities for flanking or ambushing enemies. Duo Symbiosis: Cooperation is crucial to achieve victory. Whether you're playing with a friend or matched with another Hunter, combining tactics and abilities with your duo partner is what will make the difference in the Hunting Grounds.

Cooperation is crucial to achieve victory. Whether you're playing with a friend or matched with another Hunter, combining tactics and abilities with your duo partner is what will make the difference in the Hunting Grounds. Spectacular Grounded Gameplay: Built on the Unreal Engine 5, the game immerses the player in a highly realistic world and delivers a strong power fantasy, thanks to spectacular battle mechs. The destructible environment on the map reinforces this, while also allowing for more tactical gameplay.

Built on the Unreal Engine 5, the game immerses the player in a highly realistic world and delivers a strong power fantasy, thanks to spectacular battle mechs. The destructible environment on the map reinforces this, while also allowing for more tactical gameplay. High Level of Customization: Players can customize their Hunters with distinct build options, allowing them to create unique gear combinations. Additionally, collectibles and cosmetics offer opportunities to express personal style and individuality.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!