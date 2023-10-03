Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, SteelSeries, Video Games | Tagged: microphone

SteelSeries Has Revealed Two New Alias Series Gaming Microphones

SteelSeries has two new microphones available for gamers to choose from, as the Alias Series gives you a standard and a Pro option.

SteelSeries has revealed two brand new gaming microphones they're adding to their lineup as they have a couple of options for you in the Alias Series. As you can see here, they have created a standard Alias mic with its own stand and built-in settings on the front, while the Pro edition has its own separate adjustment system, and the ability to be mounted to a Boom Arm, which they are also selling. Both of which come with Sonar for Streamers, giving you its own system to balance out levels and mess with audio as you see fit. The standard mic is going for $180, the Pro is selling for $330, and the Coom Arm is going for $100. We have more info on both mics below.

SteelSeries: Alias Microphone

The days of off-the-shelf generic mics that have been rebranded for gaming are over. It's finally here — a microphone fully dedicated to gaming and streaming. The Alias powered by Sonar for Streamers is the first microphone designed from the ground up specifically for gamers to sound like a professional with a 24bit/48kHz broadcast-quality microphone that picks up every detail of a gamer's voice with extreme accuracy. Instantly upgrade streams and content with pure, powerful audio delivery to draw in the audience. To keep gamers informed on the fly, the Alias microphone displays mic peak level information with a 5-stage LED indicator, which switches to a prominent red "X" when streamers are muted. Real-time mic monitoring is also possible using wired headphones, and the built-in RGB downlight and 5-stage LED offers 16.8M RGB colors to personalize the streaming setup. It's as easy as Plug & Play Say by connecting Alias to a PC with USB. Gamers can conveniently control input gain, mute, and headphone volume, and plug in a Nova series headset with a 3.5mm cable.

Alias Pro Microphone

The Alias Pro powered by Sonar for Streamers is a broadcast-quality XLR microphone that picks up every detail of a user's voice with extreme accuracy, while the balanced XLR system with pre-amplifier and 48V phantom power reduces noise and interference to deliver pure and powerful 24bit/48kHz audio. Gamers can supercharge their production skills with the XLR Stream Mixer, a professional-level command station, that brings XLR amplification and audio mixing controls to any PC. SteelSeries introduces yet another first in gaming with an innovative StreamMixer that utilizes two USB ports with Sonar Software to support optional dual PC streaming for content creators. To allow for easy mixing, the Alias Pro features Drag 'n' Drop Audio Routing, where streamers can route and mix up to five audio channels and adjust them individually to craft the perfect experience for their audience. Gamers need fast and easy access to controls, and essential audio adjustments like mic gain and mute are at the user's fingertips. Streamers can also customize dial and button assignments to mix or mute specific audio channels and monitor levels and mute status with custom-designed LED indicators while staying focused on the stream. The gain dial lights up from green to red to monitor your input levels, while ambient RGB lighting complements the setup.

