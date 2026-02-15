Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Don Wilkins, Maverick Games, Stellar Tactics

Stellar Tactics Announces Full Game Launch This March

A new sci-fi RPG called Stellar Tactics has announced that it will finally be fully released this year when it arrives on PC in March

Solo indie game developer Don Wilkins and publisher Maverick Games have confirmed that the long journey for Stellar Tactics coming out will finally happen next month. This sci-fi RPG has been in Early Access since 2016, and while it might not be the longest video game ever put into EA, it's certainly caused it to be forgotten over time. But now that will be a thing of the past as the full game will be released in March 2026 for Steam, GOG, and Humble.

Stellar Tactics

Stellar Tactics is a nostalgic return to the excitement and wonder of classic RPGs with a compelling narrative, strategic squad-based ground combat, and rewarding open-world space exploration. Survival will require the most skilled team and the best weapons, armor, and equipment you can get your hands on. With 10,000 sectors, tens of thousands of solar systems, and millions of planets to discover, you can explore, fight, and trade to your heart's content as you build a party of seasoned veterans to dominate the challenges of deep space.

Build a squad of space mercenaries and explore a vast universe with thousands of Star Systems

Direct your squad in turn-based ground battles against mutations and hostile forces

Classless character progression and 240 perks allow for unrestricted customization. Specialize squad members or master all weapons skills

Tons of gear which can be upgraded with Nano-Tech and component parts. Most items can be crafted for your crew and ships, making the equipment system extremely flexible.

40 ships to choose from – Each can be customized with various quality grades of equipment and specialized as cargo, mining, exploration, or combat vessels

Disable, board, and capture ships with your away team. Loot and sell them for profit.

Mine asteroids, refine raw ore and trade commodities on the Trade-Net – Set beacons in Star Systems to stream trade data and dominate the universal commodities market

Scan planets to reveal exploration opportunities and resources that can be harvested using mining drones – a great way to earn money and gather resources for crafting

A living dynamic universe – Explore ancient civilizations, colonies, cave systems, and the ruins of hundreds of years of unrelenting warfare

Accept bounties, follow the main story or explore – the choice is yours

