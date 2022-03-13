These Gigantamax Pokémon Never Got VMAXes In The Pokémon TCG

For some time, it has been thought that the era of the Pokém0n-VMAX mechanic and card style was coming to an end in the Pokémon TCG. The Japanese set VMAX Climax seemed to be a "goodbye" to this mechanic, as the next Japanese set Star Birth introduced Pokémon-VSTAR which very much seemed like a replacement rarity. The English-language sets opted to adapt VMAX Climax in Trainer Gallery subsets over the course of 2022 releases and released the remaining VMAXes in their adaptation of Star Birth, titled Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. However, new reveals coming out of Japan suggest that more VMAX cards are coming. There is a brand-new Heatran VMAX coming with the next sets, so the Japanese-language expansions of Time Gazer and Space Juggler seem to already bring back VMAXes. This gives us hope that three species that have not seen their Gigantamax forms in the Pokémon TCG may get their chance to shine on VMAXes after all.

Now, a quick note. In the Pokémon TCG, VMAX cards can show either the Dynamax or the Gigantamax version of a species. Fewer species have Gigantamax forms, as this form changes their appearance beyond just making them big. These are the three with Gigantamax forms that haven't appeared on cards:

Melmetal: Is it just me, or would Melmetal not have been a perfect VMAX to feature in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike?

Is it just me, or would Melmetal not have been a perfect VMAX to feature in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike? Machamp: Of the three that don't have VMAXes, this one is, to me, the most egregious. Machamp is an iconic Generation One Pokémon, and this intensely awesome form needs its chance to shine on a Pokémon card.

Of the three that don't have VMAXes, this one is, to me, the most egregious. Machamp is an iconic Generation One Pokémon, and this intensely awesome form needs its chance to shine on a Pokémon card. Hatterene : With as many repeat Vs we've gotten for Galarian Pokémon, it surprises me that Hatterene has yet to get a VMAX feature.

: With as many repeat Vs we've gotten for Galarian Pokémon, it surprises me that Hatterene has yet to get a VMAX feature. Appletun: We did say three, but Appletun is included on a technicality. Flapple and Appletun look the exact same in their Gigantamax forms and Flapple did indeed get a VMAX. Appletun didn't, but again, just a technicality.

Are we missing any Pokémon with Gigantamax forms that didn't get a feature in the Pokémon TCG? Chime in below and let us know.