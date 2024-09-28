Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Abrakam, Stellaris: Grand Archive

Stellaris: Grand Archive Announced For Late October

Stellaris has new content on the way that will span across multiple content packs, as the Grand Arcive arrives in late October

Paradox Interactive dropped new details this week about the next major addition coming to Stellaris, as the Grand Archive story pack arrives in late October. The content is being developed in collaboration with development studio Abrakam, as players will see the addition of a new massive museum to the game that will have new additions to the current build of the game, as well as branching updates to other content packs that have been previously released. You can pre-order it now for $15 or get it as part of Stellaris: Season 08, which will include the exclusive "Rick the Cube" portrait. We have more info below as the pack will be released on October 20, 2024.

Stellaris: Grand Archive

In this new Story Pack, players will uncover and showcase the rarest treasures of the cosmos in their Grand Archive, a groundbreaking new megastructure. They will amass an unparalleled collection of xeno-geological artifacts, relics from forgotten civilizations, and untamed space fauna. The new vivarium will allow them to create incredible genetically modified fleets using the species they discover. This Story Pack also adds two new deadly species: the asteroid-dwelling Cutholoids and the sinister Voidworms, which now roam the galaxy; it also features many other additions, such as two new civics, a new mid-game crisis, new traditions trees, and three new music tracks, among others.

The Grand Archive: A monumental new megastructure that preserves and displays the galaxy's rarest and most valuable artifacts.

151 Specimens To Collect, Up To 240 Distributed Across Other Stellaris Content : From historical relics to wild space creatures, create the ultimate galactic exhibition.

The Vivarium: Capture and breed wild space fauna, then genetically enhance them to build custom fleets.

New Mid-Game Crisis – The Voidworm Plague: Face the terror of a rampaging Voidworm infestation and save your empire—or watch it fall.

Face the terror of a rampaging Voidworm infestation and save your empire—or watch it fall. Two New Origins Treasure Hunters: instilled with a thirst for adventure, this civilization is ready to set forth on their greatest and most challenging expedition as they enter the galactic frontier. Primal Calling: this civilization has a primal connection to the wild. Viewing themselves as stewards to the diverse (and often deadly) wildlife native to their world, they now turn their gaze skyward.

Two Deadly Species of Space Fauna Voidworms Cutholoids

Two New Civics Galactic Curators Beastmasters

Two New Tradition Trees Archivism Domestication

17 New Relics: Discover powerful new relics that will aid in your conquest and collection.

3 New Music Tracks: Immerse yourself in the cosmic splendor with new music that enhances your exploration of the galaxy.

