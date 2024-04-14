Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Stellaris: The Machine Age

Stellaris: The Machine Age Confirms Early May Release Date

Paradox Interactive have confirmed the release date for Stellaris: The Machine Age, releasing a new trailer showing off the content.

Article Summary Stellaris: The Machine Age expansion launches May 7, 2024, with a new trailer out now.

Face or become a synthetic threat in a gripping new Endgame Crisis and Crisis Path.

Machine empires gain individuality with diverse stories and three new Machine Ascension Paths.

Three New Origins introduced: Cybernetic Creed, Synthetic Fertility, and Arc Welders.

Paradox Interactive released a new teaser trailer for Stellaris: The Machine Age this past week, confirming the expansion's release for early May. The trailer does a fine job of teasing how electronics are about to mess with everything this universe has to offer, along with a new deadly threat on the horizon. The expansion will be released alongside Season 8, both of which will be out on May 7, 2024. Enjoy the video while we wait for both to arrive in the next few weeks.

Stellaris: The Machine Age

The Machine Age begins a time of technical glory, but raises new ethical and social dilemmas. Rapid social change and unbridled ambition, but new threats will emerge in space unlike any encountered before, a looming threat that will throw the very meaning of life into question.

New Endgame Crisis & Crisis Path: Players will face a new synthetic threat in a brand-new Endgame Crisis, or will themselves become the threat for the balance of the universe in a new Crisis Path.

Players will face a new synthetic threat in a brand-new Endgame Crisis, or will themselves become the threat for the balance of the universe in a new Crisis Path. Individualistic Machines: Your machine empires are no longer limited to gestalt consciousness and can have individual personalities and more diverse stories and origins. Further customize your empire with three new Machine Ascension Paths.

Your machine empires are no longer limited to gestalt consciousness and can have individual personalities and more diverse stories and origins. Further customize your empire with three new Machine Ascension Paths. New Situations & Advanced Authority Swap: As you delve ever closer to the mind of the machine, you will have to face new challenges for your society. Every decision matters and the only certainty is that your empire will not be the same after its Ascension.

As you delve ever closer to the mind of the machine, you will have to face new challenges for your society. Every decision matters and the only certainty is that your empire will not be the same after its Ascension. Three New Origins Cybernetic Creed: Your empire pursues a divine calling: the holy fusion of the body and cybernetics. Augmentation is worship. Synthetic Fertility: Once a thriving society, a novel genetic disease leaves your empire unable to reproduce biologically. Digital salvation seems the only option to avoid extinction. Arc Welders: Hailing from a world starved for space, a robotic society turns to the stars for resources.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!