Stephen Curry & Michael Jordan Are Coming to PGA Tour 2K23

In what seems like a really weird crossover designed to promote the game, Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan are joining the PGA Tour 2K23 roster. The multi-time NBA Champion, MVP winner, and several times over All-Star, Curry will be joining a sport he is not normally known for as a regular character in the game for you to shoot on the green with. What's more, even though they didn't show him today, the company will also be adding Michael Jordan to the game for those who pre-order the regular game, or just be a regular character as part of one of the special editions as a bonus pack. We have the details of their additions from the developers below, as the game is still set to be released on October 13th, 2022.

"When he's not sinking deep threes, he's sinking putts on the golf course, is an avid golf fan, and a welcome addition to the PGA Tour 2K23 roster. Stephen Curry will be available to all players as a free download at launch* and decked out in a distinctive Under Armour Curry Iso-Chill Golf adjustable cap, Charged Curry SL shoes, Curry Polar polo shirt, and Curry Limitless shorts. But Curry isn't alone in stepping off the hardwood and onto the dance floor. Basketball legend Michael Jordan will also be playable at launch for players who pre-order PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition or purchase the Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition. Jordan is included in the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack. Players can tee up a head-to-head competition between the two basketball greats in Exhibition play locally or online to determine which hoops star is the greater links legend or take on an elite roster of PGA TOUR pros, including Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, and more."