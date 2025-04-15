Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: king kong, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Releases King Kong: Myth of Terror Island

Starn Pinball takes on the mythos of King Kong with their latest table, King Kong: Myth of Terror Island, in three different editions.

Join Ann, Jack, and Karl on an epic journey to terror island and back to NYC in thrilling gameplay.

Innovative design, animatronics, and engaging features bring King Kong to life on the pinball table.

Custom speech by Brian "Q" Quinn and original art by pinball legends enhance the unique adventure.

Stern Pinball has a new table out on the market this week, as they have debuted the new King Kong: Myth of Terror Island pinball machine. The game features a new adventure in which you are an explorer searching for the mythical monster as he battles other giants while being worshiped by a native tribe. The table comes in three editions, as they're selling the Pro Edition for $7k, the Premium Edition for $9.7k, and the Limited Edition for $13k. You can check out both trailers for the machines and more info fromt he team about them here.

King Kong: Myth of Terror Island

In Stern Pinball's King Kong: Myth of Terror Island pinball games, players join Ann Darrow, Jack Driscoll, and Karl Denham on their journey to the mysterious terror island, which results in King Kong traveling back to New York City with disastrous (and fun) consequences. Featuring innovative playfield design and iconic mechanisms from the creative team that brought players pinball mega hits such as JAWS, Godzilla, and Jurassic Park, players will experience King Kong in a whole new way.

Watch King Kong come to life while playing King Kong: Myth of Terror Island. A custom-sculpted King Kong will react to player action through a new animatronic animation system, swinging his arms and torso to assert his dominance. Summon him by hitting the custom sculpted Gong bash target, but beware, when pinballs are locked into a New York City train car, an agitated King Kong will destroy and flip it over to start King Kong multiball. Encounter and escape danger as players enter "The Pit" on Terror Island. Guarded by a custom-sculpted giant spider, this area magnetically grabs and attacks the ball, so be prepared. Travel through dangerous terrain by exploring the thrilling helix-shaped Biplane ramp featuring a custom sculpted biplane toy in addition to a secret river ball path and river log diverter.

Thrilling gameplay features and challenges await players on this four-flipper adventure. Unlock the secrets of the Lost Temple four bank drop targets with a hidden standup target and navigate into the Kong Cave scoop and vertical up kicker. Survive Kong's punch-back kicking target, which launches balls back at the player. This pinball adventure highlights original animations, music, sounds, and speech, with original art brought to life by legendary pinball illustrators Kevin O'Connor, Greg Freres, and Jeremy Packer aka Zombie Yeti. Custom speech is provided by comedy legend Brian "Q" Quinn from Impractical Jokers fame, along with Rick Zieff, Peter Mackenzie, and Scott Mosenson.

