Steve Fox Receives Latest Tekken 8 Character Trailer

Bandai Namco has a new character trailer out for Tekken 8, as we get a better look at how Steve Fox is looking in this entry.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils a new trailer for Tekken 8 featuring Steve Fox.

Steve’s backstory is highlighted, including his connection to Nina Williams.

New plot details reveal Steve's struggle for purpose and new fighting style.

Tekken 8 is slated for release on January 26, 2024, with more updates to come.

Bandai Namco has released their latest character trailer for Tekken 8, this time giving us a look at the current incarnation of boxer Steve Fox. Steve has been around since Tekken 4, with a storyline that (depending on the game) has either been super interesting or kinda dull. We know he's the biological son of Nina Williams, as he was a test subject the Mishima Zaibatsu created to make a more durable fighter. But beyond that and his always-referenced boxing career, he's just kinda drifted from game to game. At least this time around, they've given him some British flair and not just made him a generic boxing character who enters the Iron Fist tournament. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game is still on schedule for release on January 26, 2024.

Tekken 8 – Steve Fox

"Steve Fox is a middleweight boxing world champion whose ingenious technique and pace control in the ring have charmed countless audiences. Raised in a facility owned by the Mishima Zaibatsu, Steve went on a search for his real parents the moment he learned he was just a test subject. He encounters Nina Williams by chance and learns that he was made from her genetic material. Although they are mother and son by blood, Nina has never acknowledged Steve as her own. To Steve, knowing his roots was everything. Nina, on the other hand, believed such knowledge to be a mere inconvenience. The bell rings, wrapping up Steve's fight with his past. With his driving force in life gone, Steve becomes a husk of his former self."

"His training buddies Paul Phoenix and Marshall Law sense his desperation and come to his rescue. 'If you have time to look so down, then you have time for a tournament! If any of us ends up on top, let's split the prize money evenly!' As he forces out a fake laugh at his friends' ridiculous words, Steve remembers that his fists hold the power to carve out a new future for him. Although grateful to his friends, Steve turns down their offer to train in the mountains like fighters of old and instead begins his own search for a brand-new fighting style. The bell for round two has just rung."

