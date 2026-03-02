Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Story of Seasons, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Arrives on Consoles This May

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar will finally arrive on both XSX|S and PS5, as well as receive a major update for Nintendo Switch 2

Revitalize Zephyr Town by managing your farm, selling at the bustling bazaar, and building relationships.

Enjoy new visuals, expanded story, full character voice work, and unique weather-driven gameplay features.

Customize your bazaar stall, use windmills and gliders, and experience a cozy, immersive farming adventure.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games have confirmed that Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is finally coming to consoles this Spring. Technically, the game is already out on the Nintendo Switch, but this new launch and update will bring it to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. With all of the content released to date so players are on the same level as those on other platforms. You can see more in the trailer above as the game arrives on May 28, 2026.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Zephyr Town's bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It's up to Zephyr Town's newest resident to turn its fortunes around! Players will raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell wares at their very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which players can use to improve their farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, settle down for a cozy life and start a family, and Zephyr Town is sure to thrive once again!

Inspired by the classic handheld title, the new Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar builds up and improves on the original in every conceivable way. The world is bigger and more alive than ever thanks to incredible new visuals, new characters, an expanded story, and full character voice work in story events—a series first. Take advantage of Zephyr Town's unique weather, using the wind to make travel and farm tasks a breeze! The winds of change are coming to deliver a new life in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.

Cozy Living Reaches New Heights: The magnificent beauty of Zephyr Town shines with gorgeous graphics while a richly voiced story carries the player on a rewarding journey of farming, friendship, and renewal.

The magnificent beauty of Zephyr Town shines with gorgeous graphics while a richly voiced story carries the player on a rewarding journey of farming, friendship, and renewal. Take the Leap: Harness the power of the wind! Use windmills to create new products to sell, and effortlessly travel across the town on a glider. Use new jumping skills on the farm, or when exploring the town. You never know what you'll find!

Harness the power of the wind! Use windmills to create new products to sell, and effortlessly travel across the town on a glider. Use new jumping skills on the farm, or when exploring the town. You never know what you'll find! Ring the Bell and Sell, Sell, Sell: Your farm's produce and goods take on additional importance as the heart of the business at the lively weekly bazaar. Customize the stall and take charge of sales to build up buzz and power up profits.

Your farm's produce and goods take on additional importance as the heart of the business at the lively weekly bazaar. Customize the stall and take charge of sales to build up buzz and power up profits. A Beautifully Cozy Life: Enjoy a rich life amongst a colorful community of characters, from friendly townsfolk to magical Nature Sprites. Build a home, grow relationships, and even find love and start a family.

