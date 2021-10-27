StoryToys Announces New LEGO DUPLO Marvel Preschool App

StoryToys announced a new multi-level partnership for a new preschool mobile app that brings together LEGO, DUPLO, and Marvel. The app will be made available this December through iOS and Android as kids ages 2-5 will be able to learn the fundamental building blocks of early math, creativity, reasoning, and problem-solving. All with the help of characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales, and more. The app will eventually launch worldwide in 2022 in 28 different languages to help kids around the globe. We have a few quotes below from all the parties involved about creating an educational game featuring their properties.

"As a lifetime fan of both Marvel and LEGO bricks, this project is one that's very close to my heart," said Emmet O'Neill, CEO of StoryToys. "We're delighted to once again be collaborating with our amazing partners at the LEGO Group, and to be working with Marvel for the first time on such a special project. Preschoolers adore and aspire to be Marvel heroes and this app will offer them a positive digital experience tailored to their abilities. Whether kids are LEGO DUPLO fans, Marvel fans, or both, it's our absolute privilege to bring them the opportunity to engage with their favourite heroes in this fun and educational digital experience."

"We're thrilled to be able to bring Super Hero adventures to our youngest fans," said Daniel Fink, SVP of Business Development and New Initiatives, Marvel Entertainment. "Not only will it delight today's young Marvel fans, it also provides an all-ages experience for parents to introduce their own favorite Marvel super heroes to their children. The LEGO Group and StoryToys are both experts in making high quality preschool educational products, and we look forward to how the app will resonate with families everywhere."

Sean McEvoy, VP of LEGO Games said "Building on the LEGO Group's long history of successful partnership with Marvel and our expanding partnership with the digital play experts at StoryToys, we were keen to bring the LEGO DUPLO Marvel world to life in digital form. The app perfectly encompasses our core values of imagination, fun, creativity, learning, caring and quality. We're excited to bring this world to young Marvel fans while inspiring and developing the builders of tomorrow."