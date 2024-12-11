Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Viking, Strange Antiquities

Strange Antiquities Releases First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first gameplay trailer for Strange Antiquities, as the game looks like it will be coming out sometime next year

Indie game developer Bad Viking and publisher Iceberg Interactive confirmed Strange Horticulture is getting a sequel they're calling Strange Antiquities. After a little bit of a guided tour with the developers, we finally get to see some of the mechanics of the title. In it, you will work to identify, collect, and sell arcane artifacts to the people in your town. You will also need to take care of your pet cat, which is most important. Enjoy the trailer above, as it looks like the game might be out sometime in 2025.

Strange Antiquities

Taking place several years after the events of Strange Horticulture, Strange Antiquities is a new, dark, and cozy standalone adventure set in the world of Undermere. It is a place of ancient woodland, candle-lit libraries, and macabre folklore, where strange things happen as often as it rains. You are the Thaumaturge's apprentice, tasked with running a shop dealing in occult antiquities. When hundreds of ravens start circling over the town of Undermere, those in the know become concerned. Occult Scholar Verona Green visits Strange Antiquities to enquire about the unnatural series of events. But before she is able to meet with you, events take a sinister turn… Hunt down and identify powerful objects and arcane artifacts and use them to assist the residents of Undermere with their curious and unusual problems. Prepare for a new adventure filled with more mystery, puzzles, and dark twists and turns.

Closer Inspect System : Examine items up close—feel textures, observe details, and detect hidden properties. Is the artifact radiating cold? Or does it evoke an ominous sense of dread?

: Examine items up close—feel textures, observe details, and detect hidden properties. Is the artifact radiating cold? Or does it evoke an ominous sense of dread? Expanded Library of Esoteric Tomes : Delve into volumes such as the Guide to Occult Objects, the Book of Symbols, and the Gemstone Compendium to solve puzzles and decode cryptic meanings.

: Delve into volumes such as the Guide to Occult Objects, the Book of Symbols, and the Gemstone Compendium to solve puzzles and decode cryptic meanings. Enhanced Detective Work : Hone your skills as you solve intricate puzzles, discern between similar artifacts, and navigate the fine line between curative and dangerous items.

: Hone your skills as you solve intricate puzzles, discern between similar artifacts, and navigate the fine line between curative and dangerous items. A Richer World to Explore: Discover new maps, encounter a fascinating cast of characters, and unravel a dark, overarching mystery.

