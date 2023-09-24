Posted in: Capcom, Events, Games, Street Fighter 6, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show, A.K.I., street fighter

Street Fighter 6 Reveals More A.K.I. Info At 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Capcom revealed one last set of details on A.K.I. coming to Street Fighter 6 at the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, as well as October updates.

Among the many updates Capcom had for the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, we learned a little more about the updates coming to Street Fighter 6 shortly. Obviously, we're getting a new character in A.K.I. this week, as she arrives on September 27. But we also learned of more updates to come over the next couple of months, as well as more info on esports information for pending tournaments on the way. We have mall the info from the team for you below.

A.K.I. Arrives

As an understudy of F.A.N.G from Street Fighter V, A.K.I. takes great joy in using her beloved poisonous projectiles and claw attacks to take down her fiercest opponents. Feeling brave? Players can take their chances meeting up with A.K.I. in the single-player World Tour mode to learn more about her interest in the evil Shadaloo organization and apply her deadly moves to their custom avatars for use in both World Tour and Battle Hub modes.

A.K.I. will have Outfit 1, colors 3-10, available at release for owners of the Year 1 Character Pass, Deluxe Edition, or Ultimate Edition. Outfit 2 will be available for Ultimate Edition owners or as a separate purchase. Players can also get a taste of her poison for an hour with a Rental Fighter ticket, which can be obtained via a Fighting Pass. Speaking of Fighting Pass, a fright-tastic Halloween Fighting Pass will be available in October! Prepare to scare fellow competitors with special Halloween-themed items and cosmetics, available for a limited time. And quick reminder that the fresh Meiji collaboration is wrapping up next week! Place your vote in-game for your favorite Meiji chocolate snack by Sept. 25 and the winning entry will be sent to all players in the form of a special piece of avatar gear!

October Updates

Two additional Street Fighter 6 updates are coming to players soon:

Starting on November 1, a new rank called Legend will be added to ranked matches. Legend is a special rank given to the Top 500 players within the Master League. Anyone achieving Legend rank by the time the Phase is finished will receive a special in-game title.

Training Mode is getting new features as well, including more detailed options for Training Mode Shortcut Settings, Reversal Settings, Frame Meter, Recording Settings, and more!

Street Fighter 6 Esports

And in the world of eSports, Street Fighter League: Pro-JP continues its season with nine teams comprised of Japan's most talented players competing this year to be crowned the best in Japan. Additionally, Street Fighter League: Pro-US and Street Fighter League: Pro-Europe return this fall with the top Street Fighter 6 teams in their respective regions. Then, the world's strongest teams from all three leagues will duke it out for the coveted Street Fighter League World Championship title. And don't forget! Capcom Pro Tour 2023 streams almost every weekend. Sign up online here for a chance to qualify for Capcom Cup and win the first-place prize of one million dollars! Tournaments are open to all participants including pros and amateurs.

