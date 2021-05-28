Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 Hits Puzzle & Dragons

GungHo Online Entertainment announced today that Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 has come to Puzzle & Dragons. In this latest content drop for the game, you'll be able to recruit iconic fighters like Ryu, Chun-Li, M. Bison, Guile, and more. Not to mention having ★6 Nash joins the cast as a brand new Egg Machine character. You can also get the ★6 Kage on your side, but you'll have to trade for him in the Monster Exchange. We got the full details from the team here of what's been added as this will be running in the game for the next few weeks.