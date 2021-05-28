Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 Hits Puzzle & Dragons
GungHo Online Entertainment announced today that Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 has come to Puzzle & Dragons. In this latest content drop for the game, you'll be able to recruit iconic fighters like Ryu, Chun-Li, M. Bison, Guile, and more. Not to mention having ★6 Nash joins the cast as a brand new Egg Machine character. You can also get the ★6 Kage on your side, but you'll have to trade for him in the Monster Exchange. We got the full details from the team here of what's been added as this will be running in the game for the next few weeks.
- SFV CE Season 5 Challenge! provides rewards for clearing floors for the first time, and one pull from the SFV CE Season 5 Collab Memorial Egg Machine for clearing the dungeon.
- Street Fighter II is a special eight-floor dungeon that recreates Street Fighter II. Clear the dungeon to obtain one pull from the Pixel Street Fighter Egg Machine.
- Street Fighter V: CE Season 5 gives players a chance to receive unique medals: SFV: AE Event Medal – Bronze, SFV: AE Event Medal – Silver, and SFV: AE Event Medal – Gold.
- Players can join forces in a three-player multiplayer dungeon, Multiplayer! SFV CE Season 5!
Puzzle & Dragons players can pull from the 6 Magic Stones! SFV CE Season 5 Collab Egg Machine for 6 Magic Stones. For the duration of the collaboration, all users get one free pull from the SFV CE Season 5 Collab Memorial Egg Machine. For those itching to recruit the limited-time SFV collaboration characters, the following special bundles are available for purchase throughout the duration of the event:
- 20 Magic Stones + ★6 SFV CE Season 5 Collab Egg Machine Bundle: Guarantees a ★6 Rarity character for $19.99 USD.
- 15 Magic Stones + Cody Egg Machine Bundle: ★6 Cody and a special Street Fighter Orb Skin 2 for $14.99 USD.
- 10 Magic Stones + Ken Egg Machine Bundle: ★5 Ken and a special Street Fighter Orb Skin for $9.99 USD.
- 1 Magic Stone + SFV CE Season 5 Collab Egg Machine Bundle: Another pull from the SFV CE Season 5 Collab Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.
If players obtain ★5 Ken, they'll also get the SFV AE Orbs, which allows you to have Ken, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, and M. Bison on your Orbs. ★6 Cody unlocks SFV AE Orbs 2, which allows you to have Cody, Nash, Karin Kanzuki, Sakura Kasugano, and Akuma on your Orbs!