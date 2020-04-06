Streets Of Rogue Developer Says A Sequel Is Coming

Some very cool news for fans of Streets Of Rogue as the indie developer behind the game says they are currently working on a sequel at the moment. The game's creator, Matt Dabrowski, took to the official Steam Page to post a couple of announcements. The first being that Version 88 has been uploaded for people to update their game, which comes with a bunch of improvements and bug fixes. While the second piece of news is that he's now working on a proper sequel to the game. Here's what he had to say on the next title.

"So, I've decided to begin work on a sequel! I'll be expanding directly from the existing six-years-in-development Streets of Rogue code base. Much of this time was spent turning some extremely open-ended systems design into something that was relatively polished, as opposed to a complete janky mess. Just take a look at the scores of Steam changelogs to get an idea of what I'm talking about. My hope is that the stability of my existing work will allow me to focus on expanding the structure of the game world (…open world?) and adding a bunch of fun new systems (…vehicles?) while spending less time on bug fixes. We'll see how that goes! I don't have a timeline for any of this. My next steps are basically 'experiment with new tech and toy around with new systems'. It'll be awhile before I have anything solid to show. I just wanted to give you an idea of what I'm up to. Frankly, I don't even have much of a design doc at this point, just a general idea of where I want to go. So if you have suggestions, always feel free to drop me a line!"

Obviously this is going to be a work-in-progress and there's currently no timeframe for the game to be released. Considering how much business they did together, we expect it will probably be released through tinyBuild Games again. Unless Dabrowski decides to branch out on his own, which he could probably pull off if he wanted. Beyond some minor updates, don't expect to hear much about it until maybe 2021.