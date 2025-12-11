Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: jurassic world, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Has Brought Back Jurassic World For The Holidays

Stumble Guys has a new winter event happening at the moment that somehow got invaded by the characters and dinosaurs of Jurassic World

Article Summary Stumble Guys brings back Jurassic World for a special holiday event packed with dinosaurs and fun.

Play the popular Jurassic Rush map plus a new Grand Prix mode with a live leaderboard and point system.

Unlock four new dinosaur Stumblers: Pteranodon, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Parasaurolophus.

Enjoy festive winter maps, new holiday-themed power-ups, and surprises for all players to discover.

Scopely has launched the latest collaboration for Stumble Guys this week, as they have partnered with Universal Pictures once again to bring Jurassic World to the game for the holidays. Yes, it is a very weird combination, as they have a holiday theme going on right now, that will also see dinosaurd and other characters from the most recent film, Jurassic World Rebirth, roaming around the snow-capped levels. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the update is live today.

Jurassic World – 2025 Holidays

Players can once again experience the thrill of Jurassic Rush, the fan-favorite map inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's blockbuster film, Jurassic World: Rebirth. This time, a new Grand Prix mode adds even more intensity, letting players rack up points across 10 rounds while a live leaderboard tracks the fiercest competitors. Additionally, four new dinosaur Stumblers join the lineup: Pteranodon, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Parasaurolophus. Whether soaring through the skies or stampeding toward the finish line, these prehistoric powerhouses bring new ways for players to show off their dino pride. While the dinosaurs take center stage, players can also enjoy holiday magic across 11 winter-themed maps, each packed with festive decorations and surprises. New item pickups offer limited-time abilities such as:

Gingerbread Man : Toss a cookie that runs wild, bumping into opponents.

: Toss a cookie that runs wild, bumping into opponents. Snowman : Transform and freeze other players with well-aimed snowballs.

: Transform and freeze other players with well-aimed snowballs. Rolling Snowball: Roll, grow, and gain unstoppable momentum.

Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys is a multi-award-winning party battle royale game enjoyed by a massive global community of over 50 million monthly players and 700 million downloads worldwide. The game offers fast-paced multiplayer gameplay, social mechanics that make it easy to play with friends, and a variety of imaginative events, tournaments, and levels. With multiple game modes, expressive customization options, and inclusive competitive gameplay for both beginners and experts, "Stumble Guys" provides one of the most engaging and seamless multiplayer experiences in the industry.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!