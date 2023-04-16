Summer Games Done Quick 2023 Reveals Its Schedule Returning once again to an in-person event, Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has revealed its schedule for this year's charity.

Organizers behind Summer Games Done Quick 2023 have revealed the schedule for this year's events, being held in person in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year's event will run from May 28th until June 4th, 2023, once again being held at the Hilton Minneapolis for those looking to attend in person and online for those who can't attend to watch on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel. They have eight days of content being planned out for viewers to enjoy as you will be able to see some of the best speedrunners on the planet play classic games and even newer titles as fast as they can for your entertainment. All while they will raise funds for a worthy cause, which once again, will be Doctors Without Borders. We have more notes about this year's event from the team below, as you can find the complete schedule on their website.

"Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will include beloved mainstays such as the silly block which features games like Hobo Cat Adventures and Give Me Toilet Paper! Additionally, fans can look out for co-op runs, relay races, and a whole slew of entries from The Legend of Zelda franchise in celebration of May's Tears of the Kingdom release."

Elden Ring (PC) – Any% Glitchless (Mitchriz)

(PC) – Any% Glitchless (Mitchriz) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) – any% Blindfolded [Bonus Game] (Bubzia)

(Switch) – any% Blindfolded [Bonus Game] (Bubzia) Pokémon Scarlet/Violet (Switch) – Victory Road (eddaket)

(Switch) – Victory Road (eddaket) Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) – 8-person Relay Race

(Switch) – 8-person Relay Race The Elder Scrolls Anthology (PC) – Main Series (Chronos_R)

(PC) – Main Series (Chronos_R) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – World 1 Intensity 30 Restricted [Bonus Game] (Verxl)

"GDQ 2023 will be held in support of Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, which provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, and disasters all over the world. Viewers will be able to donate directly to the charity via the viewing page on GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all donations made through the GDQ donate link and tracker during the event go directly to Doctors Without Borders."