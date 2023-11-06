Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Chronicles

Summoners War: Chronicles Adds More Content For Anniversary

Even though the game has already started celebrating the first anniversary, Com2uS has added more content for Summoners War: Chronicles.

Article Summary Com2uS adds new city zone and dungeons to Summoners War: Chronicles for its first anniversary.

The update includes North American servers merge into one megaserver, easing matchmaking.

New 5-star character, Fire Harp Magician, introduces healing and cleansing effects gameplay.

New players welcomed with limited-time login bonuses and the Summoner’s Way Guide Quest.

Com2uS has released a new piece of content for Summoners War: Chronicles, continuing the One-Year Anniversary of the game's release. The latest update that dropped last week adds a new city zone with the City of Mages, as well as brand-new dungeons and PvE content for you to check out. We got the details for you here as the content is now live.

"Alongside the recent North American server merge combining the four NA servers into one megaserver, these updates mark the first anniversary of service for Summoners Wars: Chronicles, which saw a Year 1 full of dungeons, raids, new monsters, quality-of-life improvements, community-requested features, and much more. Today, the journey continues in Sierra, the City of Mages. First created for the study and preservation of magic, Sierra is now a veritable treasure trove for magical artifacts and powerful antiquities. Uncover new secrets as the acclaimed main story of Summoners War: Chronicles continues through new questlines."

"Within Sierra, challenging new PvE content beckons brave Summoners. In the Chamber of Protection dungeon, activate the world-saving Book of Proof by seeking and powering up runes within these treacherous halls. Across the island, Rahiltmare awaits. Ward off magical storms and waves of foes by collecting mana essences. Move quickly and precisely to dodge the threats and maintain your buffs with mana essences of the same element. In these battles and throughout the game, bring Fire Harp Magician's powers to bear. This new 5-star character, available soon, specializes in aiding allies with healing and cleansing effects while hindering enemies. Their ultimate skill, Ultimate Unwanted Harmony, devastates an enemy while restoring the HP of surrounding team members."

"There's never been a better time to start playing Summoners War: Chronicles, as today's update welcomes new players to the fold with limited-time login bonuses featuring Mystical Scrolls, 5-Star Devilmons and Hero Chests, plus the Summoner's Way Guide Quest, which grants bountiful power advancement rewards for completing in-game goals. With all North American players now united on one server, enjoy shorter PvP and Raid matchmaking times and a more dynamic world filled with fellow Summoners."

