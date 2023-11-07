Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Oculus Studios, Sanzaru Games

Asgard's Wrath 2 Releases Developer Deep Dive Video

Check out the latest developer video for Asgard’s Wrath 2, as the latest VR title from Oculus Studios will arrive in December.

Article Summary Asgard’s Wrath 2 reveals developer deep dive video, set to release on December 15.

The game introduces you to the Great Hall of the Sun, your central hub for hunting, crafting, and much more.

Unlock new allies like the Ally Gods and engage in a variety of mini-games in your massive Hideout.

Explore the vast realms of Ancient Egypt, partake in engaging combat challenges and uncover mysteries of temples.

VR publisher Oculus Studios and developer Sanzaru Games released a new video today for Asgard's Wrath 2, providing you with a developer deep dive into the game. This is, to date, the longest look at the game they have provided, matched up with developer commentary, as you get a good five minutes' worth of time checking it out. We have more info for you below from the team, as well as the video, as the game is set to be released for VR platforms on December 15.

After saving Abraxas from the rubble in the Temple of Atum, the Cosmic Guardian is chastised by an Egyptian god and whisked away to Ra's abandoned outpost—which you'll come to know as the Hideout. There, they meet the warrior demigod Medjet and the deity Horus. Deep off the coast of the Forbidden Desert, the Great Hall of the Sun serves as your central hub—and you'll add to it as you explore Ancient Egypt. It's where you'll hunt, cook, craft, and more. And you'll also encounter Ally Gods, who dole out advice and quests. Next, you'll recruit Ptah, a craftsman who can forge weapons and armor for you—as well as clue you into the location of temples and mysteries across the Great Sand Sea. Bes and Ptah are followed by two additional Ally Gods: Polydeuces and Castor. Polydeuces and Castor will help you craft hunting gear and prepare your meals for your impending quests.

As you might imagine, different recipes yield different effects, like health and regenerative boosts. You may even notice some perks among your Followers. One way to take down your prey or other enemies is by crafting traps, which you can place on the ground where they'll cause Area of Effect (AoE) damage or some other effect to any creature that comes across them—a helpful aid while planning during combat scenarios. The Hideout is also home to some mini-games. There's the slingshot range—a shooting gallery where you hit targets to compete for prizes and climb the leaderboards—and disc slider game that combines pinball and shuffleboard. And what RPG would be complete without fishing?

Other mini-games lurk in the expansive realms as well. As you explore the massive maps of Ancient Egypt, you'll come across hidden Pillars of Neith—temples dedicated to the goddess of the same name. And Neith's priestesses, you'll come to find, engage in ritual combat challenges. The Hideout is massive in scale—truly a place for the gods. And as you progress through the game, you'll unlock new allies and capabilities to help you on your quest to find Loki. With these RPG subsystems, including crafting, cooking, fishing, and more, you'll find much to do in the expansive living realms of Asgard's Wrath 2 long outside of the main campaign.

