Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Dead Goku Z-Card

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card from an underrated time in DBZ.

If you see that golden Super Saiyan hair and a halo, you know what time it is. It's post-Cell Games, pre/early-Buu Saga, and man, what a time it was. Dragon Ball Z's run from the Saiyan Saga to the Frieza Saga to the Cell Saga felt continuous in many ways. Yes, there were some time jumps, such as the stretch of time between Trunks' warning about Goku's sickness and the coming of the androids and the actual invasion. However, each storyline bled directly into the next until the end of the Cell Games. Things started up again, and we got an exciting Other World Tournament Saga with Goku; we got Gohan in high school for some grounded and fun storylines, and we slowly were reintroduced to the cast. It was, to me, one of the few golden eras of the series.

