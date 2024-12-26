Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Chronicles

Summoners War: Chronicles Releases End-Of-Year Update

Summoners War: Chronicles has a new character in the game named Jin, as players can use them and experience a new Christmas event

Com2uS has released a new update for the game Summoners War: Chronicles, giving players a new character, other additions, and a seasonal event. First off, you're getting a new Summoner named Jin with a dragon companion named Hodo, as they fight on a new field known as the Karimn Basin. What's more, the holiday event will bring Christmas to the game for the rest of the year and beyond, as it will run into the first week of January. We have more info below as the content is now live.

Summoners War: Chronicles – Jin & Hodo

The new Summoner "Jin" is a member of the White Shadow Mercenaries and a warrior-type Summoner that wields a massive greatsword. She uses the power of her companion, the tiny dragon "Hodo," to enhance herself during combat. She is the first Summoner to utilize charge-up skills, which gain additional effects the longer she charges the skill, allowing her to unleash devastating attacks on enemies. Players must complete the Sierra Quest "Ubiquitous Traces" to create this new Summoner, who will be Lv. 80 upon creation. Additionally, a new field, "Karim Basin," has been added to the Lapisdore area, along with a new story involving the Rahil Kingdom. Various enemies can be encountered in the new dungeons, "Galagos Mana Mine" and "Kagor Crater."Improvements to the growth system have also been added, such as a level cap expansion for Summoners and Monsters from 100 to 110, and the consolidation of Effect Stones and Spell Books into a new item called "Spell Stones".

Christmas 2024 Event

A new Christmas event has been added with this update. Players can obtain "Christmas Cookies" by completing various missions, including using energy and clearing raids. These can be used in the upcoming "Festive Fortunes" event to open Lucky Bundles, where players can get rewards including Light and Darkness Legendary Scroll, Destiny Dice, two new special titles, and "Lucky Hot Chocolate." Players can participate in the "Christmas Cookie" missions until Dec. 31, and the "Festive Fortunes" and "Lucky Hot Chocolate Exchange Shop" will be open from Dec. 25 until Jan. 8.

