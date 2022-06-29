Summoners War: Sky Arena Adds New Monster Battle In Latest Update

Com2uS has added a new update to Summoners War: Sky Arena, which comes with a brand new monster battle with the Battle Angel. The character is no slouch as they are here to slice up whatever is put in front of them with little waste in time, making them one of the more formidable opponents you'll find in the game. We have more info on them below along with other info on this latest update, which is currently live.

New Battle Angel Monster Update "Battle Angel" – A new chapter has begun in Summoners War: Sky Arena, and Battle Angel is here for the reckoning. With this new monster from the future, players can utilize the Battle Angel to attack enemies from all angles. There are five elements, fire, water, wind, light and dark, and each element provides different skills. During a Special Summon event running from now until July 13th, 2022, players have a higher chance of summoning Battle Angel to their teams. Additional Summoners War: Sky Arena Updates Monster Evolution Improvements: An autofill function has been added that finds Monsters with suitable conditions for evolution among the Monsters that have been won and then registers them in the slots at once. The autofill function is exposed when there are Monsters that meet the evolution condition (Monster with Mx. Lv). Players can also specify the tab to the location where the Monsters that they want to automatically select are stored through the Monster Storage Menu.

An autofill function has been added that finds Monsters with suitable conditions for evolution among the Monsters that have been won and then registers them in the slots at once. The autofill function is exposed when there are Monsters that meet the evolution condition (Monster with Mx. Lv). Players can also specify the tab to the location where the Monsters that they want to automatically select are stored through the Monster Storage Menu. Quality of Life Updates: A repurchase button has been added to the repeat battle screen so that players can repurchase the Runes and Artifacts of a certain grade or above. These Runes/Artifacts are 5-6★ Hero+ Runes and Hero+ Artifacts, and players can repurchase them with the same amount of Mana Stones obtained by selling them.

A repurchase button has been added to the repeat battle screen so that players can repurchase the Runes and Artifacts of a certain grade or above. These Runes/Artifacts are 5-6★ Hero+ Runes and Hero+ Artifacts, and players can repurchase them with the same amount of Mana Stones obtained by selling them. Exclusive Theme for Summer: It's summertime everywhere, and now players can experience the fun of the season in Summoners War: Sky Arena when they activate the theme through Game Settings > Options > Others.