Summoners War: Sky Arena Announces New Demon Slayer Crossover

A new crossover event is taking place in Summoners War: Sky Arena, as the characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arrive in the game

Com2uS has teamed up with Shueisha to bring Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba over to Summoners War: Sky Arena for an all-new crossover event. Starting today, you'll see characters from the hit anime and manga series appear in the game, ready to fight, along with a number of special additions that you'll be able to snag over time. We have the finer details below and the trailer above, as the event is now live.

Summoners War: Sky Arena x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The update introduces five Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration characters, including Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist who joins the Demon Slayer Corps to save his demon-turned sister. Players can also summon Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, some of the most iconic characters from the anime. The new Demon Slayer Collab Building brings a variety of content, including Minigames, Hashira Training. Additionally, the Check-In Rewards and Demon Slayer Corps Quests allow players to earn more rewards simply by participating in the event.

In Minigames, players can take part in activities such as Sprint Training, Obstacle Training, and Water Dash Training using the collaboration characters. The rules for these games change weekly during the event, offering fresh challenges and engaging gameplay. In Hashira Training, players can choose a collaboration character to battle 3 instructors across stages and earn valuable rewards. Collaboration characters also make an appearance as rivals in battles against Master X, and players can enjoy 10 Demon Slayer-themed emojis for chat during the collaboration.

Five celebratory events are live, providing players with opportunities to earn collaboration characters and exclusive rewards. The events include: Nat 5 Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima Giveaway Event; Collab Special! Elite Upgrade Shop Event, offering a Demon Slayer Scroll; Demon Slayer Skill Lab Event, where players can level up skills, evolve, and power up collaboration characters; and Minigame Play Event. These events run until March 9, and a Bonus Mystical Scroll Event, offering additional Mystical Scrolls, is available until January 26.

