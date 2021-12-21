Summoners War: Sky Arena Has A Season 19 Legend Tournament Winner

Com2uS recently held their Summoners War: Sky Arena Season 19 Legend Tournament, and crowned a brand new champion. The event took place back on December 18th in an online-only capacity as they brought the best of the best players together for the "World Arena", marking the first competition since the 2021 Summoners War Championship (SWC) back in November. It was a tought competition, but eventually, OBABO came out on top as the champion. We have the official recap below for the event as well as the entire final round for you to enjoy.

The highly popular mobile RPG franchise and esports title from Com2uS, crowned Swedish player OBABO as the winner of its 19th Summoners War Legend Tournament, making him the first European player to win the tournament. As the winner of the online-only, in-game Legend Tournament, OBABO earned a "Legend of the Arena" statue, a coveted award given exclusively to players who achieve the "Legend" status at the end of a season.

OBABO is a veteran player who has represented Europe in the 'Summoners War' global esports competition since 2019 and has gained popularity from fans around the globe. He has been recognized for his skills in several world competitions, such as representing Sweden in the Korea-Swedish esports match, which was held in conjunction with the President's Europe tour in 2019. Now as the winner of the 2021 Summoners War Legend Tournament, any player who visits the winner's island will be able to recognize that OBABO is a Legend Tournament winner.

During the Summoners War Legend Tournament, OBABO played a reverse game in the semifinals by winning the ban-pick strategy against L&D MONSTER of China, who participated in last season. OBABO also battled against American competitor TRUEWHALE, the winner of Summoners War Legend Tournament Season 17, and had a thrilling battle.