Summoners War Titles Adds Their Own Holiday Updates

Com2uS released a number of updates for their various Summoners War games before heading off on holiday to give you new things to do. Indeed, three different games were given a bit of Christmas charm as you have options in each one for a fun time. Summoners War: Sky Arena is running a limited winter event until January 1st; Summoners War: Chronicles has added a number of challenges and items to snag for a few weeks, including Christmas Decorations and a new monster in the Puppeteer; and Summoners War: Lost Centuria as received Luna as a playable character. We have the rundown of everything for you below.

Summoners War: Chronicles

New Raid Boss: Naraka – This ferocious dragon unleashes a deadly damage-over-time attack and attacks players' seal stones from the sky. The stones are the only things protecting players from Naraka's ultimate attacks; protect them and stand strong with fellow raiders.

A deadly Assassin-type monster, Raven's versatile damage changes under different attributes. Awakened to Fire, Raven's strikes can ignore enemy defenses, while other forms deal Frostbite explosions, reduce skill cooldowns, and more.

Test your mettle in Brawl Arena's real-time, 1v1 battles against other Summoners, or race to gather valuable Sky Stones in 9v9 Battlefield team battles.

Play the event dungeon to collect event currency that can be exchanged for items.

Coming Soon… – Thrilling PvE content comes to town later this month with a new raid, dungeon, monster, and more.

Summoners War: Sky Arena

New Monster: Puppeteer – By boosting attack power, removing enemies' special effects, and stunning foes, Puppeteer is a master of crowd control and pulling the strings of any engagement. Try out this orchestrator of destruction in a new monster battle training ground.

Deck the Halls – Play Kairos Dungeon, Raid, Scenario, and other game modes to nab Regular and Golden Christmas Decorations. The more players collect, the more Christmas Packages with valuable resources they stand to earn. Plus, enjoy the gift of quality-of-life improvements throughout the game, like better UIs for Transmog and Gem/Grindstone Management.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

New Monster: Luna – An original character new to the Summoners War franchise and only available in Lost Centuria, Luna's incredibly potent multi-target healing make her a Legendary monster. Gather moonlight to recover the HP of the two allies most in need, and charge even more moonlight to dispel harmful status effects.