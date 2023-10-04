Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic Announces Stormwing's Revenge Update

Gameforge has released new information about the next major update coming to AION Classic, as Stormwing’s Revenge will arrive soon.

Gameforge revealed the next major update coming to AION Classic this month, as they will be adding Stormwing's Revenge to the mix shortly. As it is with a lot of updates to this specific game, they are going back in time and pulling out former additions to the game for you to enjoy in a brand new light. This one pulls in a few new challenges for you to face both alone and as a group. You can read more about it below, along with the trailer. However, the devs failed to give this one a release date beyond the word "soon."

"Titled Stormwing's Revenge, this free update will deliver an exciting drop of content featuring new gear and instances for PvE and PvP adventurers alike. Stormwing's Revenge additionally ups the ante for AION Classic players seeking to surpass the prowess of the new level cap of 55."

Liberated Beshmundir Temple (PvE instance): Another PvE instance, the Liberated Beshmundir Temple, will become available, which involves battling the eponymous—once imprisoned—Stormwing in another dimension and drops new ghoulish-blue Liberated Stormwing weapons for the trouble.

Another PvE instance, the Liberated Beshmundir Temple, will become available, which involves battling the eponymous—once imprisoned—Stormwing in another dimension and drops new ghoulish-blue Liberated Stormwing weapons for the trouble. Abyssal Splinter (PvE instance): The Abyssal Splinter, the top-level fortress chamber, accepts up to 12 players and can be entered when occupying the Divine Fortress. As an alliance-type instance, various rewards can be obtained, but clearing it will certainly require teamwork and serious effort.

The Abyssal Splinter, the top-level fortress chamber, accepts up to 12 players and can be entered when occupying the Divine Fortress. As an alliance-type instance, various rewards can be obtained, but clearing it will certainly require teamwork and serious effort. Arena of Glory (PvP instance): The Arena of Glory is a battlefield where the strongest who have proven their worth in the Arena of Discipline/Cooperation gather and fight it out in an all-out brawl for glory and rewards. As players progress through the Arena of Glory, they can earn Abyss Points and Symbols of Glory according to their ranking.

The Arena of Glory is a battlefield where the strongest who have proven their worth in the Arena of Discipline/Cooperation gather and fight it out in an all-out brawl for glory and rewards. As players progress through the Arena of Glory, they can earn Abyss Points and Symbols of Glory according to their ranking. Upgrade to Greatness – Unleash the Storm Within!: Prepare to revolutionize your combat experience in version 2.4 and beyond with the groundbreaking Liberated Stormwing weapons! These mighty weapons will empower players to chart their own path to glory, wielding attributes that resonate with their character's unique journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!