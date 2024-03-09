Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angoo Inc., Ark Of Charon, Sunsoft

Sunsoft Reveals New Tower Defense Title Ark Of Charon

Sunsoft has a revealed ane tower defense/colony sim game called Ark Of Charon, currently in the works with a TBD release date.

Article Summary Sunsoft presents Ark Of Charon, blending tower defense with colony sim gameplay.

Influenced by Ghibli art, players guide a World Tree sapling to nurture life.

Players must fend off monsters, gather resources, and build atop the sapling.

Strategize journey routes and unlock ancient human technology for advantage.

Developer Angoo Inc. and publisher Sunsoft announced a brand new game on the way as the two are working on Ark of Charon. This game is a mix of colony sim and tower defense, taking visual inspiration from Ghibli franchises, as you can clearly see in the artwork here. The game doesn't have a release date beyond thew word "soon," but it will be coming out for PC via Steam down the road.

Ark Of Charon

The sacred World Tree has withered, and with it, humanity. Now that a new sapling has sprouted, you must become its caretaker and guide it so that life that once was may return. Ark of Charon is a new type of game that combines colony simulation and tower defense, where players embark on a journey to guide a giant, beast-like sapling of a World Tree to its nursery. Players take on the role of the tree's caretaker, controlling familiars and turning the tree into a fortified mobile fortress as they progress on their journey.

Fight Back Against the Monsters: While on your journey, monsters will attack relentlessly. Construct various weapons to combat them.

While on your journey, monsters will attack relentlessly. Construct various weapons to combat them. Gather Resources: Before doing anything else, you must gather resources. Instruct your familiars to mine and harvest, collecting the necessary resources.

Before doing anything else, you must gather resources. Instruct your familiars to mine and harvest, collecting the necessary resources. Construct Buildings: Stockpiling items, manufacturing ammunition, and building defenses are essential to protect the sapling. As space atop the sapling is limited, you must construct efficiently in preparation for the journey.

Stockpiling items, manufacturing ammunition, and building defenses are essential to protect the sapling. As space atop the sapling is limited, you must construct efficiently in preparation for the journey. Embark on a Journey: Once you are prepared, embark on your journey. Check for what items are obtainable in the next area and carefully choose your destination.

Once you are prepared, embark on your journey. Check for what items are obtainable in the next area and carefully choose your destination. Unlock Technology: Unlock the technology once used by the human inhabitants of this world and make use of it on your journey. Occasionally, relics may be found underground, allowing you to create more powerful weapons and facilities.

