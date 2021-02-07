Tag Team GX Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. In this first piece, though, let's take a look at Cosmic Eclipse's Tag Team cards, which showcased the bond between Pokémon.

Reshiram & Zekrom GX: The art, though! This stunning Tag Team card features the powerful Legendary Dragons of Unova along with N, one of the most beloved antagonists from the Pokémon games. He uses villainy to attempt to stop what he sees as a great wrong: humans using Pokémon for personal gain. He is almost as popular in the Pokémon world as Reshiram and Zekrom, so it's awesome to see these cards continue to focus on the bond between trainers like N and Lillie and their Pokémon in this set.

Naganadel & Guzzlord GX: While many aspects of the Sun & Moon era are beloved, the Ultra Beasts have a bit of a mixed reputation. The artwork is nice here for sure, but this is one of the less coveted GX cards of the set, along with…

Mega Lopunny & Jigglupuff: All right, so it's the least valuable Tag Team card of the set. All right, so it's a bit of a weird match. All right, it's beyond random that Lopunny is in its Mega form. You know what, though? Still love it.

Next up, our spotlight switches to the single Pokémon GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse.