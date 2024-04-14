Posted in: Games, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Adds New Adventure Mode

SEGA released new info about Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, as they have included the new Adventure Mode for added challenges!

New Adventure Mode features 200 stages, engaging story, and can be played solo or in co-op.

Meet new characters and encounter rivals while searching for the Legendary Banana with AiAi.

Assist features like Rewind, Ghost Guide, Route Guide, and Checkpoints improve gameplay.

SEGA released new info about Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble this past week, giving players a ton of new challenges in Adventure Mode. This is basically their way of making you a Monkey Ball master in many ways, as these courses will challenge how you operate the ball in different environments with specific goals for you to achieve at each level. Some explore all your tools in the box, others focus on a specific thing, and some will force you to think outside your comfort zone to figure it out. In any case, enjoy the trailer and info below, as the game will be out on June 25.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Adventure Mode

While visiting a tropical island, AiAi and the gang meet a girl named Palette, an adventurer searching for the Legendary Banana. They agree to join her on her journey across wondrous worlds to collect special parts said to be the key to locating this prized relic. Along the way, they'll meet new friends and encounter mysterious rivals. For those unfamiliar with Super Monkey Ball or simply looking for ways to improve their technique, take advantage of the optional assist features available in Banana Rumble! These include:

The ability to Rewind to a previous point of a stage and attempt a tricky area once more.

A Ghost Guide option, which will add a transparent racer alongside the player, demonstrating the key methods needed to reach the goal.

A Route Guide that will point you in the direction if you're not sure where to go.

The choice to restart at a Checkpoint within certain stages, and more!

Adventure Mode features 200 new stages that are set across different worlds, each with their own unique twists and turns that can be experienced either solo, or with others in a 4-player co-op! All of this is accompanied by a thrilling story told through fully-developed cutscenes.

