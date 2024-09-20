Posted in: Games, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Releases New SEGA Pass DLC

SEGA has added a little bit more SEGA-themed content to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble with a new DLC pass, available right now

Article Summary SEGA releases new DLC with characters Axel from Crazy Taxi and Beat from Jet Set Radio for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

New SEGA Pass DLC adds unique stats, special items, and 15 customization options for Adventure and Battle Modes.

New multiplayer mode, Gem Heist, arrives free in Version 1.20 update; collect gems and outscore opponents for victory.

SEGA Pass with character packs and costumes available as separate purchases or bundled in Digital Deluxe Edition.

SEGA has new content out today for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, as new characters, challenges, and more arrive as part of the SEGA Pass DLC. The DLC adds two new characters to the mix, as you have the option of playing as the driver Axel from Crazy Taxi or as the renegade graffiti artist Beat from Jet Set Radio. The game has also added a new multiplayer mode called Gem Heist, totally free as part of the Version 1.20 update that went out this week. We have more info about all these new additions for you below.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – SEGA Pass

The crazy taxi driver Axel and renegade graffiti artist Beat will be playable across Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble's Adventure Mode and Battle Mode, each with unique stats to help them through the stages. For Beat, all in-game bananas will switch to spray cans for Beat in homage to the franchise, and for Axel, bananas will become coins so you can make some crazy money. In addition, 15 different customization items are also now available to dress your monkey to the nines, featuring costumes for Shadow the Hedgehog, NiGHTS, Gilius Thunderhead, and Majima. Please note character customization items aren't available for SEGA Pass characters.

The SEGA Pass, individual character packs, and costume set are all also available as separate purchases, so players who upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition will save on the entire bundle! A new multiplayer mode, Gem Heist, has also launched for the game as part of the v1.20 update at no additional cost, creating a glittering battle frenzy for the highest points to win. Here, players must carry their gems to their team's area, while bumping into members of the other team to make them drop their gem. Various gems, including the Star Diamond, are different weights and are worth different points, so make sure to gather them all!

