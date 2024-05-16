Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Reveals Cast Of Characters

Wanna know everyone you'll be able to play as in Super Monkey Banana Rumble? SEGA revealed the cast with a brand-new trailer.

SEGA revealed more info about their upcoming release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, as they gave more details about the cast of characters. This is basically some faces you remember and a few you may not be familiar with, as they have all dropped into their respective balls and chosen to take on these courses. We have the trailer for it all above and info on each of them below, as the game will be released on June 25.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Cast of Characters

AiAi – The carefree and well-rounded commander-in-chimp of the group. When he's not busy playing around, AiAi loves to kick back, relax, and enjoy a delicious banana or two, or three.

MeeMee – Always positive, kind-hearted, and reliable. MeeMee is the heart of the team who is always at the ready to help those in need. Her ability to stop on a dime makes her ideal for navigating the trickiest of courses.

Baby – Highly intelligent for his age; Baby is a cool monkey who uses his nimble size and fast reflexes to deal with complicated courses.

GonGon – A former rival, now best friend to AiAi, training to become the strongest ape in the world. Using his incredible power, he can barrel through all obstacles and opponents who dare stand in his way.

YanYan – Furry-ously fast and fearless, yet a little shy, this fun-loving lemur is a martial arts expert who was trained by her father, the strongest ape in the world.

Doctor – A scatterbrain known for his crazy inventions, nothing, not even amnesia, can slow this super smart simian down. His expertise in the Spin Dash will leave all opponents as dazed as he looks.

Palette – The newest member of the bunch, Palette is an adventurer who encounters AiAi and the gang and convinces them to join her on a journey to find the Legendary Banana. Her lightning quick speed and spin dash abilities help her create shortcuts and clear courses at a blistering pace.

