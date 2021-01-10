Super Nintendo World Now Has An Interactive Map

Leading up to the grand opening of Super Nintendo World, Universal Studios Japan has released an interactive map for the theme park. So for those of us who don't live in Japan and currently have a passport that, frankly speaking, is the most worthless document in the world while COVID-19 is still a major problem, a lot of people outside of the country are not going to be flying over to see the theme park for months at best. It sucks, but it is a reality that we kinda have to swallow at this point that the chances of getting over there to see it happening are slim and none for most people who are not native to Japan. So what do we do for those of us who are not likely to get over there for at least six months while the park opens on February 4th? Well, Universal Studios Japan has launched an interactive map of the park for you to check out.

If you head over to their website and use your scroll wheel on your mouse, it will take you through what is essentially a clipped together view of the park and every ride and attraction that will be available the day Super Nintendo World opens up. It will take you to each section where then you can click the info button in the lower right corner and learn more about everything, even the food the park has to offer which looks mighty tasty to try out. The store is even a place of video gaming wonder as it shows off what you can buy at the park that will be exclusive to their vendors. Enjoy checking it out from home.