Super People Will Launch Final Beta Test Mid-August

South Korean developer and publisher Wonder People announced they will be releasing the final beta for Super People next month. The team has opened up the chance for regular gamers to take part in this final closed beta, which will take place on August 20th, while also simultaneously opening up sign-ups for their influencer partnership program from now through July 20th. This will be a chance for you to experiment with the game with multiple players, essentially testing out the game's capabilities as they slowly make their way to a release date. For those looking to take part in this last closed beta, all you need to do is go to this website to learn more, as we have more info on the game and a promo trailer for the beta below. At the moment, the game is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

In Super People, take control of a super-soldier, each with their own unique skills and special abilities as you will join a battle royale shooter that will revolutionize how you think about the genre. Battle it out with other players and survive until you are the last player or squad standing. Make your character stronger in various ways as the game progresses. Special abilities and ultimate skills are activated as your character reaches full strength. Every match offers an opportunity for different strategies and various skill paths to get stronger. At height of your power, unlock an ultimate skill that offers the most powerful ability available. Experience the thrill and excitement of turning the tide of the match in an instant. Acquire materials throughout the map. Craft them into firearms and other higher-grade gears. This offers more fun and hands-on approach when it comes to farming, and will make you more engaged during the final stretch of most matches.