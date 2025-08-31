Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, OverPowered Team, Sushi Cat Tower Defense

Sushi Cat – Tower Defense Announced For PC & Nintendo Switch

Sushi Cat is off on a new adventure as you'll be using those skills in Sushi Cat - Tower Defense, coming to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Sushi Cat Tower Defense brings adorable roguelite tower defense gameplay to PC and Nintendo Switch.

Defend against waves of evil sushi using cat-themed towers, traps, and maze-building walls.

Unlock new abilities, Boon Cards, and a Talent Tree to customize every run and strategy.

Experience endless mode, boss fights, and uniquely replayable levels with each adventure.

Indie game developer OverPowered Team and publisher Armor Games Studios announced their latest game during The MIX Showcase: Sushi Cat Tower Defense. In case the name didn't tip you off, this is a chaotic roguelite tower defense title starring Sushi Cat, so you're getting a cute and cuddly version of the married genres with adorable cats everywhere. We have more info and a trailer for the game here, as the game is being planned for release on PC via Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Sushi Cat Tower Defense

This time, our round and ravenous hero isn't just eating sushi, he's defending the world from it. Corrupted by the wicked sorcerer chef, Broccolinni, waves of evil sushi are marching toward our hero, and only Sushi Cat's insatiable appetite can stop them. With every bite, he grows stronger, unlocking new powers to claw back victory and foil Broccolinni's devious plan. Sushi Cat Tower Defense blends the franchise's trademark charm with a roguelite tower defense twist. Players will need to paw-sitively outsmart the corrupted sushi hordes by building maze paths, placing cat-themed towers, and drafting Boon Cards to create unique defensive strategies. Every run offers new surprises, new sushi to devour, and new ways to defend the world.

Prepare Your Defenses: Build, upgrade, and outsmart corrupted sushi hordes in this roguelite adventure. Deploy a variety of cat-themed towers, block key routes with maze-building walls, and place traps to surprise and weaken enemies. Each decision changes the flow of battle, making every run unique and challenging.

Build, upgrade, and outsmart corrupted sushi hordes in this roguelite adventure. Deploy a variety of cat-themed towers, block key routes with maze-building walls, and place traps to surprise and weaken enemies. Each decision changes the flow of battle, making every run unique and challenging. Roguelite Style: Designed for replayability, the game features evolving levels, Endless Mode , boss encounters, and Boon Cards that let players shape their strategy on the fly. Permanent upgrades between runs ensure Sushi Cat grows stronger as players perfect their defenses.

Designed for replayability, the game features evolving levels, , boss encounters, and Boon Cards that let players shape their strategy on the fly. Permanent upgrades between runs ensure Sushi Cat grows stronger as players perfect their defenses. Shape the Path & Unlock Talents: Players don't just place towers, they shape the enemy's journey. Construct winding mazes, deploy traps, and keep Sushi Cat well-fed to unlock devastating powers. Upgrade the Talent Tree, discover new towers and traps, and collect Boon Cards that give every run unique effects and opportunities.

