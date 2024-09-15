Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Ernestas Norvaišas, Sweet Transit

Sweet Transit Releases New Free Electifying Update

Take your trains into the next century in Sweet Transit, as the game has received the free Electifying Update this past week

Article Summary Sweet Transit's Electifying Update introduces a new electricity system for trains and urban environments.

Explore new buildings like Coal Plants and Wind Turbines to power your railway empire sustainably.

Enhance your infrastructure with substations, powerlines, and electric trains to modernize transit.

Free update includes strategic depth, bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and optional difficulty settings.

Developer Ernestas Norvaišas and publisher Team17 have released a new update for Sweet Transit as players take the next step forward with the Electrifying Update. The basic concept of this one is that you're getting electricity as an upgrade to the train system as you progress from steam and coal-powered locomotives to one that can operate in more urban environments. We have the trailer and details here as the free update is now live.

Sweet Transit – Electifying Update

The Electifying Update features the brand new Electricity System with new buildings to power your Railway Empire – with powerful options from Coal Plants to Wind Turbines – bring new energy to your next playthrough. New Electric Trains and wagons, a cost-efficient solution for your railway network, make their debut in the free update, but require you to balance your power network to ensure adequate coverage. A whole new layer of strategic depth for players awaits, with the denizens of electrified worlds from Craftsmen and above relying on electricity to meet their needs as a new optional difficulty setting. The paid DLC Locomotive Pack introduces 6 all-new trains, from Steam locomotives to Bullet trains, Sweet Transit's new Locomotive Pack has you covered.

The Electricity System: Electrify your gameplay with an in-depth system of electricity generation and distribution across your network, not only for your trains, but also for the citizens served by your public transit network.

Electrify your gameplay with an in-depth system of electricity generation and distribution across your network, not only for your trains, but also for the citizens served by your public transit network. New buildings: Coal Plant, Wind Turbine, Offshore Wind Turbine: Vary your production, will you create a green electric future? Or will you recreate the rise of the industrial revolution with your electrical grid?

Vary your production, will you create a green electric future? Or will you recreate the rise of the industrial revolution with your electrical grid? Substations and powerlines to build out your power network: Build more infrastructure for your infrastructure! Use powerlines to bring electricity all across your network.

Build more infrastructure for your infrastructure! Use powerlines to bring electricity all across your network. New electric trains and wagons: Modernise your world with new transit options.

Modernise your world with new transit options. More: Bug fixes and Quality-of-Life improvements.

